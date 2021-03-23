North country people
Morgan Stanley announced that Nichole M. Moles, associate vice president and insurance planning director, Wealth Management Office, Syracuse, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors. Ms. Moles, a native of Watertown, joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in 2004. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield (Pa.) University and lives in Syracuse with her family.
Eric J. Holmes, Carthage; Hailey Moote, Dexter; and Lori-Lyn Froehlich, Malone, have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.
Margaret R. Kent, Lisbon, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College. Ms. Kent is majoring in communication management and design.
The following north country residents were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa international honor sociaty at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Sarah Caza, Lyons Falls; Bruce Kraeger, Constableville; Tessa Tucker, Port Leyden; Hannah Whitney, Camden; and Levi Whitney, Camden.
Cierra Lucas, Adams Center, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Dylan Kernehan, Redwood, communication; and Julia Owens, Lowville, exercise and sport science, graduated on Dec. 11 from Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, earned the Jean Parish Scholarship for Art at SUNY Oneonta.
Gia Doldo, Watertown; and Abby Warner, Canton, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Erin Jank, Watertown, was recently honored with the New York State Historic Preservation Award for Excellence in Archaeological Stewardship for assistance in preserving the history of a village in Northern New York. Ms. Jank, an anthropology major at St. Lawrence University, Canton, assisted in the excavation and analyzation of skeletal remains at what was had been the Village of Heuvelton’s first cemetery.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Theo Tsuji, Theresa, culinary arts; Zebulon Zagrobelny, Waddington, mechatronics technology; John Gahler, Watertown, nursing; Micaela Kaban, Adams, nursing; and Jessica Widrick, Glenfield, veterinary science technology.
Peyton Donahoe, son of Patrick and Theresa Donahoe, Watertown, was named to the fall term dean’s list at Centre College, Danville, Ky.
Derian Insani, Fort Drum, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.
Colin Coffey, Fort Drum; and Bryce Wood, Sackets Harbor, were named to the chancellor’s list for term 3 at Troy (Ala.) University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.