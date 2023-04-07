North country people
Careers
Kelsie Fournier, certified physician assistant, recently joined the medical team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, as student health center director at Clarkson University, Potdsam. Ms. Fournier earned a degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University, where she serves as an adjunct instructor.
Alison Grabowski, certified adult nurse practitioner, has joined the Advanced Illness Management Program (AIM), Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, Potsdam. With more than 14 years of experience in the medical field, she spent most of her nursing career in emergency medicine.
Amanda Ross, board certified family nurse practitioner, transitions to Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Behavioral Health team. Ms. Ross, who has been with CPH for eight years, is in the process of completing her psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner certification with SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica.
Colleges
Cloe O’Shea, Canton; and Amanda Woods, Colton, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Grace Mear, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Grace Phelps, Watertown, was named to the fall semester trustees’ list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton: Rikki Brown, Harrisville, psychology; Kelley Daphness, Evans Mills, psychology and anthropology; Brianna Larrabee, Canton, psychology and performance and communication arts; John Mahoney, Canton, economics; and Maura Richards, Colton.
Loralei C. Deasy, Mexico, is the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program student of the month for April 2023. Ms. Deasy, a humanities and social science major, penned a retelling of Peter Pan centering around Tiger Lily as one of her honors options.
The following north country residents recently were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake: Hayley Irish, Canton; Gracie O’Hare, Malone; Molly Sims, Lake Placid; Kayla Smith, Burke; Samantha Turcotte, Massena; Bryan Wood, Saranac Lake; Emily Bliss, Saranac Lake; Jamie Bradley, Tupper Lake; Johanne Brockway, North Bangor; Carisa Deshane, Massena; Mary Henry, Ogdensburg; Sibusiso Mokoena, Saranac Lake; Mackenzie Premo, Constable; Ciera Smith, Massena; Anna Taylor, Lake Placid; and Dyaln Urquhart, Saranac Lake.
High Schools
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa, senior, as February Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
Notable Donations
Potsdam Snack Pack Program recently received a $1,500 grant from Stewart’s Shops. The funds were a result of the Holiday Match Program.
