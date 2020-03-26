North country people
Clarkson University, Potsdam, recently honored Kristin Gregg, Barbara Wright, Suzanne Davis and Brian Grant for 25 years of service.
Dr. Mallory Sprague, family practitioner, recently joined the medical staff of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, St. Lawrence Health System. A native of Potsdam, Dr. Sprague earned a medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies; and completed a residency in family medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.
Richard Dorr recently retired after 21 years of service to the Office of General Services (OGS) under the Green Thumb Environmental and Beautification Program. He was honored for his service at a luncheon held at the Dulles State Office Building.
The following local residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College, fisheries and wildlife science: Megan Lazarus, Lowville; Kyle Bond, Raymondville, natural resources conservation and management; Richard Monroe, Watertown, fisheries and wildlife science; Timothy Murphy, Black River, ecological restoration; Kelly Brewer, Dexter, integrative studies; Yelena Jaquith, Ogdensburg, fisheries and wildlife science; Damon Emerson, Lyons Falls, fisheries and wildlife science; Kara Coon, Redwood, natural resources conservation and management; James Hayner, Black River, forestry; Janey Rolfe, Glen Park, natural resources conservation and management; Hannah Hight, Gouverneur, culinary arts; Rachel Geagan, Chase Mills, culinary arts; Sarah Haggett, Carthage, environmental science; Chase Delisle, Brasher Falls, natural resources conservation and management; and Ethan Crescent, Dexter, arboriculture and landscape management.
The following local residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmira College: Cassidy Buchman, Lowville; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; Arael Scott, Russell; and Makenzie Sheffield, Lisbon.
The following local residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Kennedie Brown, Mannsville; Madison Brown, Massena; Clare Brownell, Watertown; Jake Cavellier, Watertown; Mary Chisholm, Canton; Audrey Clements, Castorland; Abigail Elman, Massena; Elizabeth Gefell, Watertown; Meghan Goutremout, Chaumont; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Natalie Hike, Carthage; Olivia Houppert, Glenfield; Mackenzie Hyde, Alexandria Bay; Alison Mack, Black River; Kendall McGill, Adams Center; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Ryan McNally, Ogdensburg; Delaney Normile, Potsdam; Julia O’Brien, Watertown; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop; Carson Pickeral, Brownville; Zoe Purcell, Lowville; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown; Keeley Rose, Chaumont; Julia Schwendy, Lowville; Tera Siegfried, Potsdam; Emma Sutton, Winthrop; Madison Thomas, Adams; and Whitney Thomas, Adams.
The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence recently held their St. Lawrence County recognition dinner in Canton, honoring several members of their staff and volunteers.
Michael Borrelli received a David Brassbridge Staff Member of the Year. He was honored for his 18-year career as a direct support professional.
Sandy Labow received a David Brassbridge Staff Member of the Year Award. She is an assistant habilitation supervisor for the Integrated Group Day Habilitation and has more than 20 years of experience.
Roger Boucier received the Self-Advocate of the Year Award for his work in fixing chairs and welcoming guests to the Canton main office.
Greta Bellardini received a 2019 Community Spirit Award for her work as top fundraiser for The Foundation of St. Lawrence NYSARC and annual Autism Awareness Walk.
Dakota Clark received a 2019 Community Spirit Award for her work at SUNY ATTAIN Lab at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club.
Winners of the 2019 Adirondack Mountain Club’s Laurentian Chapter photo contest have been announced. Winning photos can be viewed at www.adklaurentian.org.
Grand prize — “New Secret Spot,” Amanda Oldacre, Potsdam
People category — “Baby’s First Mountain Adventure,” Amanda Oldacre
Action category — “Helping Hand,” Jim Burdick, Potsdam
Nature category — “On the Shore of the Oswegatchie,” Holly Woodworth, Wanakena
Artistic category — “A Frosty Ascent of Catamount Mountain 10,” Jeff Miller, Potsdam
Honorable mentions: Jeanna Matthews, Massena; Bob Platte, Potsdam; Jeff Miller; and George Ball, Chesapeake, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.