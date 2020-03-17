North country people
Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Woods, Carthage, assigned to Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, retired from service to the Army National Guard. He joined the military in February of 1979.
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently reenlisted service: Spc. Hoseah Njuguna, Wellesley Island, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion; Spc. Gabriel Santana, Potsdam, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion; and Staff Sgt. Joseph Robillard, LaFargeville, Headquarters, 106th Regiment (Regional Training Institute).
Dr. Thivisa Rajagopal, family practitioner, recently joined the St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Rajagopal earned a medical degree at the University of Medicine and Health Science, Basseterre, St. Kitts; and a residency in family medicine through Washington Health System, Washington, Pa. She has nine years of professional healthcare knowledge, including clinical research study experience.
Rebecca L. Lugo, Watertown, was named the December Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
For one of her honors options, Ms. Lugo, a childhood education major, rated a classroom using the Early Childhood Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale to determine strengths and develop a plan for improvement.
Alexys Gayne, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester. Ms. Gayne, daughter of Robert and Julie Gayne, is in the neuroscience program.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
Sept. 9 N/S: First place, Hugh and Sharon Farley; second place, mart Liinve and Judy Vespa; and third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler
Sept. 9 E/W: First place, David Lau and Constance Hrabchak; second place, Mai Liinve and Gloria Rothschild; and third place, George Isgrigg and Judy Salzman
Sept. 13 N/S: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; second place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane; and third place, Gloria Rothschild and Renee Lustick
Sept. 13 E/W: First place, Charles Moore and Judith Christley; second place, Donald McCoy and Sue Rosen; and third place, Mai Liinve and Corinne Dreon
Sept. 16: First place, Judy Vespa and Gloria Rothschild; second place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; third place, Charles Moore and Linda Rich; and fourth place, Alice LeRoy and Sue Glomboski
Locally owned Taco Bell restaurants raised $10,055 to benefit Christmas Crusade for Kids / Toys for Tots program in Jefferson County. The funds will benefit an annual Christmas party for local children.
The John and Dorotha VanNess Family Fund, Northern New York Community Foundation, made grant awards to two St. Lawrence County organizations. The North Country Children’s Museum, Potsdam, received $2,500 to purchase STEAM kits. The Potsdam Holiday Fund received $500 to support the “Santa’s Workshop” program.
Winners of the North Country Mac and Cheese Cook-Off, held Nov. 9 in Potsdam, have been announced. The event raised $3,000 for the Volunteer Transportation Center.
First place (professional) — Island Bay Pier House, Clayton
First place (amateur) — Te-Ree Smith, Potsdam
People’s Choice Award — The Macaroni Mamas (Volunteer Transportation Center drivers), Canton
Best Dressed —The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence, Canton
Best Decorated — Seaway Career and Technical Education Center, Norwood.
