North country people

Dr. Julie Vieth and Dr. Justin MacKinnon were elected Fellows of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Drs. MacKinnon and Vieth are emergency medicine physicians with St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Taylor Ashley, Antwerp; Emily Cean, Brownville; Daniel Christy, Canton; Brandon Palmer, Norfolk; Cade Stevens, Gouverneur; and John Sullivan, Winthrop.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University, Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt.: Madison Reardon, Lake Clear; Meghan Hilferty, Rouses Point; Quinlan Peer, Saranac Lake; and Delanie Clark, Tupper Lake.
Arael Scott, Russell, was recently inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College.
Beth Fisher, Lake Placis, environmental science major, was named to the first semester dean’s list at St. Anselm College, Manchester, N.H.
Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor, was inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton: Hailey Alvarado, Watertown; Olivia Askins, Watertown; William Beyer, Lowville, history; Megan Beyor, Carthage; Kayla Burns, Watertown, biology; Colby Burrows, Redwood; Elizabeth Conners, Adams, mathematics; Joshua Elmer, Watertown, biology; Olivia Eng, Norwood, government; Ian Erlichman, Canton, government; Connor Farmer, St. Regis Falls, government; Keith Felix, Colton; Marissa Foster, Ogdensburg, sociology; Michael Gagliardi, Canton, philosophy and history; Allyson Giorgi, Waddington; Kalie Grant, Potsdam, biology and business in the liberal arts; John Hoefler, Watertown, chemistry; Mirna Husinec, Canton, biology; Nika Husinec, Canton; Erin Jank, Watertown, anthropology; Emma Kroll, Potsdam, English; Kiersten Larrabee, Canton, psychology and performance and communication arts; William Livernois, Norwood, biology; McKailey Lyndaker, Glenfield, biology-physics; William Manory, Canton, English and history; Trent Meyer, Croghan; Macalah Pcolar, Potsdam, global studies and sociology; Aidan Putman, Ogdensburg, economics and business in the liberal arts; Matthew Ramm, Ogdensburg, neuroscience; Perri Redden, Belleville; Darren Ricalton, Canton, statistics and computer science; Erica Sawyer, Watertown, biochemistry; Mara Sears, Adams, biology; Madeline Sheen, Calcium, performance and communication arts; Hayley Snodgrass, Ogdensburg, majoring in biochemistry; Amber Stickney, Norwood, psychology; Isobel Sweeney, Norwood, performance and communication arts; Catya Temkin, Canton; Andrea Travis-Millet, Copenhagen, English and art and art history; Chyanne Turner, Heuvelton; Noah Weekes, Canton; Laura Wells, Canton; Tianna Whitmarsh, Canton; Hispanic studies; Cassidy Young, Mannsville, multi-languages; Elyse Merrell, Lowville, government; and Victoria Oakes, Watertown, environmental studies.
Julie Huestis, Felts Mills, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Pacific University, Forest Grove, Ore.
Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield, was inducted into the Elmira College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
DeAnne Coles, LaFargeville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Mrs. Coles, spouse of Anthony Coles, is a junior majoring in social work.
The Canton Community Fund recently awarded a $2,000 grant to the Yoga Loft, Canton. The funds will be used to renovate their new facility at 21 Miner St.
Deep Root Center, Canton, received a $250 grant from the Stewart Holiday Match Program. The funds will benefit the center’s cooking classes.
Winners have been announced for the Canton Knights of Columbus Annual Northern Conference Free Throw Contest, held Feb. 29.
Age 9 — Adam Rose and Hanna Forgette
Age 10 — Cooper Sweeney and Tess Dumas
Age 11 — Ean Rose and Maddison Gagnier
Age 12 — Jackson Ames
Age 13 — Jordan Brown and Desire Dubois
Age 14 — John Martin
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, announced the winners of their 2019 North Country Writer’s Contest:
Fiction — Michael L. Keck, Black River, “A Crow, The Vortex and A Girl with a Steel Leg”
Nonfiction — Jan. A. Wojcik, Stockholm, “Cowpaths Towards a More Perfect Union”
Poetry — Robert J. Comenole, Watertown, “Sisyphus in a Sheepskin Coat”
Honorable mentions:
Celicia J. Robbins, Sandy Creek, fiction “Tug Hill Crossroads”
Barbara B. Ward, Ogdensburg, nonfiction ‘Left To The Elements”
Robert J. Comenole, Watertown, poetry “If The River Could Dream”
