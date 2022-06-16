North country people
Clarkson University, Potsdam, announced recent promotions of faculty:
Alexander Cohen, assistant professor to associate professor of polital science
Ashleigh Graveline, clinical assistant professor to clinical associate professor of occupational therapy
Stefanie Kring, assistant professor to associate professor of biology
Marcias Martinez, associate professor to professor in the department of mechanical and aerospace engineering
Jane Oppenlander, assistant professor to associate professor on teaching track
Shane Rogers, associate professor to professor in civil and environmental engineering
Andreas Wilke, associate professor to professor of psychology
Dawn White, clinical assistant professor to clinical associate professor of physician assistant studies
Diana White, assistant professor to associate professor of mathematics
Colleges
Jordan A. Flagg, Henderson, recently earned the State University of New York (SUNY) 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Mr. Flagg earned an associate degree in hospitality and tourism, concentration in hotel and restaurant management, from Jefferson Community College, Watertown, in December. He is working on his associate degree in business administration.
These north country residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Ashfaque Hussain, Watertown; Sarah Hayden, Star Lake; Iesha VanBuren, Evans Mills; Nicole Bell, Gouverneur; Evan Bennison, Evans Mills; Colene Acevedo, Dexter; Gordon Stevens, Gouverneur; and Damon Blaha, Chaumont.
Jessie Landis, Croghan, recently earned the Excellence in Research Award from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
These north country people were named to the winter term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Bridgette Kingsley, Watertown; Timothy Wood, Evans Mills; Isabella Risoni-Sweatt, Theresa; Rebecca Thompson, DeKalb Junction; Skylar Doyle, Watertown; Rigarly Etienne, Black River; Caitlin Grove-Rose, Henderson; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Jessica Geis-Archer, Watertown; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; Danielle Doldo, Watertown; Siriwat Vongtip, Watertown; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Kara Mouser, Harrisville; Stephanie Hittle, Cape Vincent; Aleea Ratcliff, Watertown; Ashley Witherell, Watertown; Ariana Strong, Clayton; Scarlett Matoon, Fort Drum; Jarrett Phillips, Massena; Jessica Ketchum, Fort Drum; Courtney Lindsay, Norwood; Bryan Lindsey, Dexter; Christy Chase, DeKalb Junction; Sean Newcombe, DeKalb Junction; Jason Mauldin, Norfolk; Josiah Baker, Clayton; Joshua Lynch, Massena; Amber McAllister, Croghan; Jasmine Martinez, Fort Drum; and Brandin Cousineau, Potsdam.
Martha Roes, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Mansfield (Pa.) University.
Monica Reed, Carthage, was named to the spring semester honors list at Concordia University, Seward, Neb.
The following north country residents have graduated from Nazareth College, Rochester: Phoebe Barnett, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, legal studies, minor in honors program English; Mary Chisholm, Canton, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, communication sciences and disorders, minors in pre-audiology and honors program; Audrey Clements, Castorland, magna cum laude, bachelor’s degree, communication and media, minor in marketing; Annalese Dutch, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, social work, minor in Spanish; Zachary Herbert, Copenhagen, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history; Cole Moore, Canton, bachelor’s degree, finance, minor in economics; Julia O’Brien, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, nursing; Keeley Rose, Chaumont, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history and inclusive education; Emma Sutton, Winthrop, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, occupational science, minor in dance; and Grailey Walton, Rodman, bachelor’s degree, legal studies, minor in history.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Kathleen Bateman, Waddington; Logan Beerman, Clayton; Jake Cavellier, Watertown; Audrey Clements, Castorland; Annalese Dutch, Ogdensburg; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Zachary Herbert, Copenhagen; Cassandra Johnson, Mannsville; Madlen Kalamas, Watertown; Karson Larose, Ogdensburg; Ailene Lindsey, Clayton; Quincy Marsell, Philadelphia; Emma Maskell, Waddington; Kendall McGill, Adams Center; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop; Carson Pickeral, Brownville; Gerard Powers, Ogdensburg; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown; Keeley Rose, Chaumont; Megan Saber, Potsdam; Emma Sutton, Winthrop; Katherine Theobald, Potsdam; Andrew Thomas, Adams; John Thomas, Dexter; Olivia Todd, Massena; and Tori Wilcox, Theresa.
Clare Moran, middle level science/math, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list with distinction at Grove City (Pa.) College.
Molly Witkop, Massena, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.
Jessie Landis, Croghan, recently graduated from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry.
Tiarajoan Quidachay, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.
Elizabeth Christy, Canton, graduated summa cum laude from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and behavior.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Matthew Atkinson, Harrisville; Janelle Brothers, Brasher Falls; Kristen Joslin, Lowville; Kayna Kloster, Croghan; Allyson Laflair, Canton; Alexis Sykes, Watertown; Noah Weaver, Alexandria Bay; and Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon.
Michael Peebles, Lowville, graduated on May 22 from Hamilton College, Clinton.
Claire Zumbach, Henderson, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Dickinson (N.D.) State University.
Alexa White, Russell, psychological science, was named to the spring semester dean’st list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur, was recently inducted into the Elmira College chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa.
Jesse Landis, Croghan, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
