North country people
Armed Forces
Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Thuman, Massena, debris clearance team, was recently honored by New York Air National Guard Col. William McCrink for their support in the Christmas 2022 blizzard response in Buffalo.
Colleges
Elizabeth A. Lumbis, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University at Albany.
Michael W. Langridge, Alexandria Bay, was named the Jefferson Community College Honors Program student for the month of March. Mr. Langridge, humanities and social sciences major, illustrated a comic book focusing on climate change and the analysis of it for an honors option.
Hailey Moot, Dexter, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, senior, accounting; Abigayle Buck, Glen Park, senior, biology; Cassidy Burns, Castorland, junior, cybersecurity; Joshua Caldwell, Watertown, senior, environmental science systems; Mallory Cameron, Ogdensburg, senior, biology; Araya Cox, Calcium, junior, psychology; Savannah Fish, Adams Center, senior, biology; Andrew Franklin, Canton, freshman, business; Brinley Frederick, Ogdensburg, freshman, political science; Ashley Green, Belleville, senior, cybersecurity; Nicholas Henry, Adams, senior, sociology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, senior, biology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, senior, sociology; Mitchell Leeson, Theresa, junior, human resource management and management and leadership; Meredith Lovenduski, Lowville, freshman, biology; Nicholas Mallette, Watertown, junior, biology; Colby Randall, Mannsville, junior, political science; Payton Riley, Dexter, senior, environmental science systems; Mary Root, Black River, senior, biochemistry; Ryder Simser, Watertown, senior, marketing; Katherine Smith, Ogdensburg, freshman, chemistry; Drew Stein, Evans Mills, junior, biochemistry; Jade Tichko, Evans Mills, freshman, nursing; Mason Vantassel, Philadelphia, junior, biology; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, senior, chemistry; and Sara Wood, Lowville, senior, psychology.
Clair Murphy, Potsdam, freshman; Rorie Newman, Rensselaer Falls, junior, computer science and creative writing; and Arianna Robertson, Watertown, French and fracophone studies, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Joshua St. Onge, Sackets Harbor, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and management and leadership.
The following north country residents were named tot he fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi: Jessica Harris, Carthage; Trinity Hartson, St. Regis Falls; Micaela Kaban, Adams; Sarah Lockwood, Cape Vincent; Sherin Washburn, Brownville; Mason White, Russell; Jessica Widrick, Glenfield; and Kaitlyn Widrick, Lowville.
Miles Gendebien of Ogdensburg and Sanaa Gordon of Carthage, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Tufts University, Medford, Mass.
Brandon Blount, Watertown, graduated with an associate degree in liberal arts from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
