North country people
Dr. John Duffy, family practice physician, will join the staff of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, to see patience at the Canton health center starting Aug. 3. Dr. Duffy completed medical training at Ross University School of Medicine, New York City; completed a residency through Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio; and earned a doctorate from the Los Angeles (Calif.) College of Chiropractic.
Dr. William J. Smith, orthopedic surgeon, joined the staff of Claxton0Hepburn Medical Center’s orthopedic team in Ogdensburg. A native of Ogdensburg, Dr. Smith attended the University of Notre Dame (Ind.); and earned a doctorate of medicine in 1989 from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; and completed an internship at Letterman Army Medical Center, Presidio San Francisco, Calif. Following two years as officer-in-charge of a military clinic in Germany, he completed residency training in orthopedic surgery at Brook Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Two north country students of SUNY Canton were recently honored at an online version of their annual student-research symposium: Kimberly Collins, Saranac Lake, mechanical engineering technology; and Adam J. Lashomb, Norfolk, mechanical engineering technology.
Randi Mere, Massena, was inducted into SUNY Oneonta’s Edward K. Griesmer chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Nathanial Aubin, Dexter; Janelle Brothers, Winthrop; Paige Davis, Massena; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Kayna Kloster, Croghan; Allyson Laflair, Canton; Sheridan Mann, Massena; Trisha Martin, Lisbon; Allison McGrath, Watertown; Jessica Monaghan, Carthage; and Brooke Newton, Parishville.
Noah Manning, Massena, marine science, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Wenxuan Zhou, Antwerp, computer engineering; Andrew Gosselin, Rodman, biomedical engineering; Stefan Nortz, Lowville, electrical engineering; Erica Delles, Carthage, who is in the biology; Mallory Bridge, Antwerp, software engineering; Valerie Clark, Potsdam, film and animation; Peter Jarvis, Norwood, supply chain management; Syvanna Elk, Hammond, psychology; Travis White, Russell, interior design; Annie Yang, Potsdam, graphic design; Spencer Thomas, Edwards, electrical engineering; John Albrecht, Theresa, computer engineering; Dustin Grant, Potsdam, electrical engineering; Kai Shuang Huang, Adams, chemical engineering; James Donnelly, Massena, chemical engineering; Jimmy Martell, Massena, chemical engineering; Kelsey Lawton, Natural Bridge, biology; Nick Valcour, Ogdensburg, game design and development; Aden Crimmins, Chaumont, computer engineering; Blake LaValley, Dexter, mechanical engineering; Zachary Scott, Russell, electrical engineering; Phillip Kramer, Harrisville, physics; Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology; Melissa Nortz, Lowville, physician assistant; Tucker Wells, Adams, photographic and imaging arts; Leilani Seegars, Watertown, mechanical engineering technology; Mary Young, Waddington, mechanical engineering; Maeve Wells, Brasher Falls, biomedical sciences; Morgan Brenon, Watertown, business administration-marketing; and Matthew Hulbert, Lowville, biomedical sciences.
Richard Brown, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
Dylan Kernehan, Redwood, communication, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Meghan Grow, Brasher Falls, earned a bachelor’s degree, with distinction, in chemical engineering from Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
The following north country residents graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah: Jack Guckert, Watertown, film and media arts; Mark Manchester, Massena, business administration; and Alexis Riddle, Watertown, university studies.
Arael Scott, Russell, graduated summa cum laude from Elmira College and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
The following north country residents earned degrees from Elmira College: Alana Costello, Clayton, bachelor’s degree; Noah Dorchester, Carthage, associate degree; and Arael Scott, Russell, associate degree.
The following north country residents earned degrees from Buffalo State College: Darian Fenton, Edwards; Riley Thomas, Chaumont; and Presley Bryant, DeKalb Junction.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at The College of St. Rose, Albany: Mackenzie Gehrke, Mannsville; Emily Giorgi, Waddington; Rachel Leach, Constableville; Kerrigan Mahoney, Lowville; and James Garrison, Dexter.
The Northern Zone Association of Counseling and Development announced winners of two $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors looking to pursue a career in counseling or related field: Celia Carbone, daughter of Mathew and Lisa Carbone, Gouverneur Central School, University at Buffalo; and Molly Colburn, daughter of Les and Kelly Colburn, Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Norwood, SUNY Brockport.
