North country people
Careers
Michael Sacks, assistant professor of economics and financial studies, was named the Outstanding New Teacher Award for 2023 at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Galina Melman, associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular science, was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Yuncheng Du, associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, recently received the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Award.
Michael Twiss, biology professor, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently named professor emeritus.
Wendy Vatter, Brasher Falls, was recently promoted to vice president of human resources at SeaComm. She has previously served as human resources specialist, senior human resources specialist, human resources manager, and assistant vice president of human resources. Ms. Vatter earned an associate degree from Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg; and holds a certification from the Society of Human Resources Management. She is membership committee chair for the St. Lawrence County Chapter of the Society of Human Resources.
Colleges
Nicole Jessie, Tupper Lake, medical imaging, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Mercy College of Ohio.
Darien Cain, Clayton, graduate student, was recently honored with a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at SUNY Potsdam.
Monica Reed, Carthage, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University, Seward, Neb.
Jason Martin, Turin, recently graduated from the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Lauren Woodcok, Ogdensburg, recently received the Board of Trustees Prize from Elmira College.
Micaiah Landis, Croghan, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur, was recently awarded the Cantrill-van den Blink Scholarship from Elmira College.
The following north country students were recently inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society: Benjamin Sherlock, Canton, Ben Woelfinger, Canton, Delany Durant, Chase Mills, Karli Thompson, Lisbon; Chantel McCarthy, Norfolk, Jaron Belmore, Norwood, and Gabrielle Jones, Potsdam, all of St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, participated in the behind-the-scenes team of the Lasell University (Newton, Mass.) Runway Shows.
Kaela M. Melloship, received a SUNY 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Ms. Mellowship will be graduating with an associate degree in business administration.
The following north country residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Kara Mouser, Harrisville; Joshua Girard, Carthage; Emily Kogut, Lowville; and Angelique Naputi, Evans Mills.
The following north country residents were named to the winter term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H,: Nicholas Sousa, Jessica Andreano, Jessica Geis-Archer, Michael Shephard, Kalina Edwards, Ildar Salakhutdinov, and Chasity Johnson, all of Watertown; Caitlin Grove-Rose, Henderson; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Scarlett Matoon, Kendra Parker and Gabriella Chouinard, all of Fort Drum; Leonardo Paone, Cape Vincent; Terri Bullock, Canton; Ronald Mclaurin, Hammond; Natalie Strough, Lorraine; Marion Parmeter, Heuvelton; and Christian Thompson, Hannawa Falls.
Margaret Glover, Saranac Lake, was recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, all-discipline collegiate honor society, at the University of Idaho.
The following north country residents have graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Michael Andrews, Trevor Griffith, Denise Myers and Madison Wittwer, all of Boonville; Kendra Barajas, Watertown; Shannon Cabrera, Evans Mills; Bradley Clark, Sandy Creek; Nicole Freeman, Lowville; and Jerrid Rice, Adams Center.
Paige M. Schultz, Watertown, was named to the All-New York Academic Team for Phi Theta Kappa, international honor society for community colleges. Ms. Schultz will graduate with an associate degree in humanities and social sciences.
Honored
The 3-G Volunteer Fire Department recently honored several people at its annual Fire Department Banquet, held May 13 at the Glenfield Fire Hall:
Years of Service:
Five years — Matt Gardner and Chris Spear
10 years — Rich McLane
15 years — Mary Heller and Gilbert Tebo II
40 years — Don Mallette and Rick Watson
50 years — Bob Mathys
Firefighters of the year — Tyler Mashaw and Rich McLane
Dan Hirschey was honored for serving as 3-G Fire Department secretary for 27 years, having stepped down in April.
