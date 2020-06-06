North country people
Eric Nagel was elected to the board of The Coast Guard Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to the education and well-being of Coast Guard members and families. Mr. Nagel graduated in 1995 from the U.S.Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point with a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation. He served on the seas from 1995 to 2000.
Ashore, he worked with Military Sealift Command, Washington, D.C., as a marine transportation specialist prior to serving in several capacities with ExxonMobil. In 2006, Mr. Nagel transitioned to the foreign flag side of the marine industry as an AET for nearly 10 years as well as eight years with the company’s headquarters in Singapore and London. In 2015, he joined Teekay Shipping, Houston, Texas, to become the director of Atlantic Aframax and Global Support Services.
Mr. Nagel’s grandparents were longtime Watertown residents.
The following north country members of the Army National Guard received promotions: Brian Arbuckle, Canton, Company B, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to sergeant first class; Austin Valenzuela, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private first class; and Mark Marvin, Watertown, Headquarters and Support Company, 42nd Infantry Division, promoted to specialist.
Julian M. Alteri, financial adviser, was named to the Pacesetter’s Club of Morgan Stanley. Mr. Alteri, Wealth Management office, Watertown, is a native of Watertown. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Utica College of Syracuse University and has worked for Morgan Stanley since 2015.
Alma Celaya, registered nurse, joined the medical team at Clarkson University’s Student Health Center, St. Lawrence Health System.
Ms. Celaya earned her post-master’s family nurse practitioner certification from Arizona State University, College of Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner, Tempe, Ariz. In addition, she is certified in advanced life support and basic life support.
Gavin Barker, Brownville, anthropology, media studies; Eric Gagliardi, Canton, music: Performance (jazz); and Lawrence Landreth, Evans Mills, playwriting and screenwriting, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
Luke Townsend, Sackets Harbor, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Nathaniel Bajakian, Watertown, electrical and computer engineering, was part of a student team at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute, who completed a research project in Venice, Italy, titled VE 19-30th-Final Report.
Ryan Rook, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, media studies, magna cum laude; and Denyse Giles, Sackets Harbor, bachelor’s degree, digital and studio art, cum laude, graduated on Dec. 8 from SUNY Oneonta.
Delaney Frears, Brownville; Nicholas Mckeel, Massena; and Clare Snell, Potsdam, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Heather Chafe, Dexter; and Alina Roberts, Evans Mills, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.
Elaine E. Roberts, Castorland, sophomore, criminal justice, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Pittsford at Bradford (Pa.).
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Chance E. Fernandez, Carthage, computer information systems; Hunter J. Pierce, Carthage, electrical service technician; Luke S. Marshall, Evans Mills, graphic design; Alexis R. Moyer, Mannsville, health studies: Radiologic technology; and Philip Weber, Lyons Falls, mechanical engineering technology.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Hannah R. Slate, Chaumont, digital media and marketing; Lori E.A. Vandervoet, Dexter, graphic design; Madison M. Krokowski, Constableville, accounting; ShayLee L. Crill, Constableville, business administration; Shelly L. Gokey, Glenfield, liberal arts and sciences - general studies; Kristian L. Papineau, Lowville, graphic design; Samuel P. Rivers, Lowville, health studies: Radiologic technology; Cody J. Schulz, Lowville, welding certificate; Corrissa M. Ricard, Lyons Falls, liberal arts and sciences - general studies; Vicki L. Luther, Port Leyden, business administration; Jeffery M. Smith, Turin, school facilities management certificate; and Rae L. Stinebrickner, West Leyden, accounting.
Brett Goodman, Chaumont, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Mass.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Elise Franck, Canton; Samantha Frick, Potsdam; Lauren Gay, Watertown; Chelsea Kain, Lowville; Lauryn Knowlden, Canton; Dominique Torrez, Watertown; and Kerri Widrick, Watertown.
Addison Roberts, Adams, graduated from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.