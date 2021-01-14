North country people
Daniel Jaremczuk, clinical research coordinator, recently passed the exam to become a certified clinical research professional. Mr. Jaremczuk is a member of the St. Lawrence Health System Clinical and Rural Health Research Department.
Dr. Laura Mulvey, emergency medicine specialist, has joined the medical staff at St. Lawrence Health System, practicing at Canton-Potsdam and Massena Hospitals.
Dr. Mulvey earned a medical degree from Albert Einstein Colleg eof Medicine, Bronx; amd completed a residency through Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn.
Ka Ho Leung was appointed assistant professor of chemistry and biomolecular science at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Leung earned both a Ph.D. and bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hong Kong Baptist University.
Tameka Turpin, Carthage, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at The University of Wisconsin, Superior, Wis.
Claire Zumbach, Henderson, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Dickinson (N.D.) State University.
John R. Phelps, Watertown, was named the January Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Communtiy College. Mr. Phelps, a business administration major, created a Linkedln User Guide as one of his honors options.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) University: Samuell Hess, Calcium; Tatiana Mandrosortega and Scott Yeager, both of Carthage; Altasia Ross, Evans Mills; Roksoliana Pelchat, Fishers Landing; and Deborah Boyanski, Keighen Lindholm and Daysha Watts, all of Watertown.
Megan Miller, Fort Drum, senior, social work, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Brescia University, Owensboro, Ky.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England: Sadie Garceau, Chazy; Peyton Sammons, LaFargeville; Avery Turner, Morrisonville; and Michael Williams, Watertown.
Emily LaGarry, Massena, fashion design, was named to the fall semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Maggie Christy, Canton; Chloe Dockstader, Gouverneur; Vanessa Foulke, Lowville; Joshua Hunt, Watertown; Madison Mahady, Winthrop; Randi Mere, Massena; Mirabella Phinney, Watertown; and Kayleigh Ronas, Antwerp.
William Fulton, Colton, architectural engineering, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, Mich.
Angela Elmer, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University.
Sarah Sieminski, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
Jessie Landis, Croghan, biochemistry, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Ricahrd Case, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College, Dudley, Mass.
Nicole Jessie, Lake Placid, medical imaging, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Merch College Of Ohio.
Jefferson Community College recently hosted their annual pinning ceremony for weekend option graduates of their weekend nursing program, held virtually due to current health concerns. Weekend nursing class of 2020: Adrien I. Pacella, Adams; Alexis C. Harvey, Black River; Jessica A. Harris, Carthage; SallyAnn M. Jackson, Evans Mills; Stacey L. Lawton, Mexico; Ryan R. Lopez, Redwood; Sara E. Peters, Sackets Harbor; and Aimee N. Aldrich, Emily D. Coinco, Jordan C. Gardner, Katie C. Shaw and Clarrisa Warrington, all of Watertown.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.: Jillian Flint, Adams Center; Emma LaRose, Massena; Benjamin Temkin, Canton; Cole Varney, Potsdam; and Chloe Violi, Massena.
