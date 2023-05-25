North country people
Armed Forces
Nicholas Fountain, DeKalb Junction, 174th Civil Engineering Squadron, was recently promoted to staff sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.
Colleges
Martha Roes, Lowville, alto, recently performed with the Mansfield (Pa.) University Concert Choir.
Ailene Lindsey, Clayton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur, was recently inducted into Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society at Elmira College, where she majors in nursing.
Jessica Monaghan, Carthage, exhibited work at the Cazenovia College Art Gallery.
Rose Gonas, Watertown, was recently inducted into Omega Beta Sigma at the University of Scranton (Pa.).
The following north country residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Elmira College: Sophia Compeau, Potsdam; Courtney North, Norfolk; Tyler Scott, Russell; and Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg.
Emily Faulk, Natural Bridge, was recently honored for leadership roles at the SUNY Cortland 38th annual Student Leadership Recognition Banquet.
Paige M. Shultz, Watertown, Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently received the State University of New York 2023 Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for Student Excellence. Ms. Schultz is majoring in humanities and social sciences, with a concentration in psychology, at JCC.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently inducted the following students into the Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa: Katelyn N. Burnham and Rebekah L. Hare, both of Adams Center; Michael W. Langridge, Alexandria Bay; Nadia K. Garcia Martinez, Megan C. Hart, Monica K. Irizarry, Ryana M. Moore and Grace N. Thornthwaite, all of Black River; Jacob A. King, Brownville; Hannah E. Cooley and Kristyanna N. Robinson, both of Carthage; Daniel J. Cooke, Nicholas J. Gokey and Allie M. Victorino, all of Clayton; Devin T. Parlati, Deferiet; Andrew J. Wichhorn, Rebecca M. Farrell and Ashley M. LaMarche, all of Evans Mills; Shaun P. Bryant, Clayton M. Libberton, Morgan M. Owens, Devin Z. Patt and Kayla G. Winnemore, all of Fort Drum; Olivia M. Cratsenberg and Andrew P. Morrison, both of LaFargeville; Katrina A. Western, Phildelphia; Amber C. Holland, Port Leyden; Nicholas Calton, Rensselaer Falls; Alisha R. Marschat, Russell; Johnathan R. Krone, Sackets Harbor; Emmanuel S.A. Garrick, Theresa; and Dana M. Bernard, Matthew K. Craig, Santiago A. Hernandez Chiquito, Thomas Hernandez Chiquito, Hailey R. Hunt, Sarah R. Kilburn, Taylor M. LaClair, Hunter A. Moran, Jordana C. Mosley, Sandra A. Somers, Madison L. Truesdell and Eleanor G. Vitug, all of Watertown.
High Schools
The Rotary Club of Potsdam named Isabella Shatraw, Potsdam Central School, as BOCES Student of the Month for March. Miss Shatraw is a student in the building trades program at BOCES Seaway Tech, Norwood.
The Retired Educators of New York (RENY) North Central Zone (NCZ) recently presented $1,000 scholarships to two future educators.
Courtney Kerley, Lyme Central School, daughter of Michael and Jennifer Kerley, who plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in secondary math education.
Mackenzie Ples, Lowville Academy and Central School, daughter of Philip and Kathleen Ples, plans to attend Le Moyne College, Syracuse, to major in elementary education.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Camden Ruud, eighth grade, as March Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Isabella Grant, senior, Madrid-Waddington Central School, Madrid, as March BOCES Student of the Month. Miss Grant is a student in the criminal justice program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Honored
The Jefferson County Youth Bureau Advisory Board, with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, presented 2023 Youth Recognition Awards to Layla Rogers, Youth Overcoming Odds Award; and Kenneth Zehr, Youth Leadership Award.
In addition, adult awards were given to John Carbone, Outstanding Adult Youth Worker Award; Joseph Thomas, Promising Ability in Youth Services Award; and Encompass Recreation, It Takes A Community Award.
The Croghan Lions Club recently presented Outstanding Citizen Awards:
Student Citizen of the Year — Katelyn Adams
Jim Scanlon Citizen of the Year — Linda Brouty Baxter
Robert J. Uplinger Award for Distinguished Service — Nancy Monnat Widrick
Winners
Bob Rainville, Saranac, won People’s Choice at the Adirondack Artists Guild juried show with his photograph, “Apple Crisp.”
