North country people
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.: Cole Wilson, Castorland; Megan Casey, Massena; Jude Lauzon, Norfolk; and Daniela Pena and Emma Rutley, both of Potsdam.
Bronwyn Paladin, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.
Asia J. Rutherford, Watertown, is the February featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program Student of the Month. Ms. Rutherford, majoring in humanities and social sciences and concentration in creative writing, wrote a memoir for one of her honors options.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College: Emma Bishop, Lake Placid, hospitality management; Marley Small, Saranac Lake, interior architecture; and Konrad Krysztoforski, Watertown, architectural studies.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Matthew Atkinson, Harrisville; Nathanial Aubin, Dexter; Josie Barton, LaFargeville; Kate Forsythe, Gouverneur; Tyler Green, Sackets Harbor; Chayse Griffin, Dexter; Daniel Hunt, Watertown; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Calandra Lafontaine, Chaumont; Allyson Ruetten, Dexter; Alexis Sykes, Watertown; Noah Weaver, Alexandria Bay; and Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon.
Natalie Sheen, Calicum, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.
Christopher Paige, Massena, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland: Haylee Alteri, LaFargeville; Jordan Bergen, Lowville; Nicholas Goldsmith, Theresa; Zoey Hunziker, Greig; Mikenzie Martens, Carthage; Madison Shaw, Depauville; Emma Stemples, Lisbon; and Meghan Wardell, Plessis.
The following north country residents graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.: Lindsay Tarren Terbush, Fort Drum, associate degree, general studies; Jesse Grigsby, Lowville, associate degree, general studies; Timothy J. Pawlak, Watertown, associate degree, general studies; Jonathan Gonzalez, Watertown, associate degree, general studies; Dennis James Teeter, Evans Mills, bachelor’s degree, humanities; Michelle Wawrzynski, Evans Mills, bachelor’s degree, accounting; and Billy Tepong Akebe, Watertown, master’s degree, cloud computing systems.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New England: Jordyn Holbrook, Burke; Samantha Mosier, Constgable; Alissa Lawson, Peru; and Kathryn Samperi, Saranac Lake.
Sara Lynn Bice, Evans Mills, graduated from Campbellsville (Ky.) Univserity.
Nicolas Kelson, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of St. Rose, Albany.
Kaylee Tabolt, Lowville, marketing; and Ramsey Tozier, Brasher Falls, forensic psychology, were named to the fall semester president’s list at the College of St. Rose, Albany.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY Morrisville: Morgan Wilcox, Constableville; Caleb Smith, Watertown; Justin Battles, Watertown; Elijah Rawleigh, Watertown; Gannon Lynch, Antwerp; Bryant O’Meara, Carthage; Rachel Davis, LaFargeville; Alana McDonald, Potsdam; and Scott Dreizler, Redwood.
Giavanna Doldo, Chaumont; and Lydia Maskell, Waddington, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
High Schools
Skyler Thomann, Colton-Pierrepont Central School and BOCES Seaway Tech New Visions student, was named Potsdam Rotary Club’s November BOCES Student of the Month.
Evan Converse, Massena Central School and BOCES Seaway Tech natural resource management student, was named Potsdam Rotary Club’s December BOCES Student of the Month.
Preston Henry, senior, was named the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce’s December OFA Student of the Month.
