Careers
Dr. David Newman, orthopedic surgeon, joined the St. Lawrence Health Canton-Potsdam Hospital orthopedic team in Canton. Dr. Newman is certified by and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Canada and a fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons; earned his medical degree from Saba (Netherlands) University School of Medicine; and completed the McMaster University Orthopedic Surgical Residency Program, Hamilton, Ontario.
Dr. Moshen Alshamam recently joined the St. Lawrence Health hospitalist team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Dr. Alshamam earned his medical degree from Trinityh School of Medicine, St. Vincent and The Grenadines; and completed residency programs at Queens Hospital Center, Jamaica, and Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, recently honored four staff and faculty members with 2023 State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence:
Lucinda D. Barbour, Adams Center, professor of art — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
Lawrence M. Danforth, Cornikng, assistant professor of mathematics — Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service
Steven J. Kellogg, Dexter, adjunct instructor of history —Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching
Deanna L. Lothrop, Chaumont, C-STEP coordinator —Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service
Colleges
Rorie Newman, Rensselaer Falls, recently received the Dr. Edward R. Fitch Prize Scholarship in Classical Laguages at Hamilton College, Clinton.
Bronwyn Paladin, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn.
Emma Roggie, Castorland, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Ryan Claxton, St. Lawrence County, graduated from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Paducah, Ky., with an associate degree in applied science.
Nadine S. Samuels, Potsdam, graduated with a doctor of philosopy degree in accounting from the University of Scranton (Pa.)
Jonah R. Black, Canton, recently earned a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence at SUNY Canton, where he majored in forensic criminology and applied psychology.
Shane A. Peterson, Philadelphia, earned a $500 scholarship from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, presented by Peter R. Barnett, Jefferson County Sheriff. Mr. Peterson is a criminal justice student with a 3.55 grade point average at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
Lea Kakolewski, Sackets Harbor; and Clare Moran, Philadelphia, were named to the spring semester dean’s lisat at Grove City (Pa.) College.
Clare Moran, Philadelphia, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in middle level science/math from Grove City (Pa.) College.
Honored
Judy Durant was recently honored as Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s 2022 Auxilian of the Year. Ms. Durant has been a member of the auxiliary for nine years, serving as secretary on the board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.