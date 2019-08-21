North country people
Mario Wriedt, associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular science, and Zijie Yan, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, were awarded a $1,500 John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award.
Leslie Russek, associate professor of physical therapy, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was awarded the Distinguished Teaching Award during the university’s graduation ceremony May 11.
Fadi Bou-Abdallah, professor of chemistry, SUNY Potsdam, received the 2019 T. Urling and Mabel Walker Research Fellowship for his project “Design of a Sensor for Lead Detection in Drinking Water.”
Christino Tamon, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was promoted from associate professor to professor in the computer science department.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
April 26 “A”: First place, Debra Suller and Ann Sellers; second place, Donald McCoy and Helen Keohane; third place, Gloria Rothschild and Renee Lustick; and fourth place, Sue Glomboski and Patricia Macklin
April 26 “B”: First place, Sue Glomboski and Patricia Macklin; and second place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Phyllis Plante
April 29 “A”: First place, Mart Liinve and Judith Salzman; second place, Hope Metcalf and Rachel Fielding; third place, Mai Liinve and Helen Keohane; and fourth place, Patricia Macklin and Renee Lustick
April 29 “B”: First place, Hope Metcalf and Rachel Fielding, and second place, Maureen Gough and Sue Glomboski
May 3: First place, Judy Vespa and Ann Sellers; second place, Sue Glomboski and Celia Perciaccante; third place, Donald McCoy and Sue Rosen; and fourth place, Linda Rich and Judith Salzman
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Braydon Crosby, 10th grade, the May Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
Ethyn Moquin, Morristown Central School senior, was named the May BOCES Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Moquin is a student in the BOCES metalworking technologies program.
Massena Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently honored Lee LaRosa, Massena, as 2019 MMH Auxilian of the Year. Ms. LaRosa has volunteered for MMH for more than 25 years, working on luncheons, raffles, greeting patients and producting patient gifts.
Bianca Grewel, registered nurse, medical surgical unit 2, received the 2019 DAISY Award at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, on May 9. Ms. Grewell joined CPH in January 2018.
WINNERS
WBPS-TV has announced the winners of the 2019 PBS Kids Writers Contest. Winners were honored during the May 11 Sunny Days Literacy Festival, held in Watertown.
Kindergarten:
First place — Emma R., “The Four Monkeys”
First Grade:
First place — Madison C., “The Monkey Who Wanted to Skydive”
Second place — Braelynn E., “Buttercup Saves Her Farm Friends”
Third place — Luke B., “The Pot of Gold”
Second Grade:
First place — Lennox F., “The Magic Microwave”
Second place — Sarah E., “Sierra’s Story”
Third place — Donovan E., “My Favorite Place,” and Grace B., “Patrick the Blue Leprechaun”
Third Grade:
First place — Samantha J., “The Goaty Day”
Second place — Anthony G., “The Brazilian Green Bean World Tour”
Third place — Adeline W., “Be Brave Bob,” and Gail C., “Pulling Out the Calf”
