North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the New York Army National Guard recently received promotions: Quinton Burnscontene, Evans Mills, Battery A, 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment, promoted to sergeant; Jean Carranza, Watertown, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Wendell Conyette, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Mark Flint, Natural Bridge, Joint Force Headquarters, promoted to master sergeant; Nicole Gardner, Watertown, Company B, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, promoted to 1st lieutenant; Kyle Hallett, Belleville, 102nd Military Police Battalion, promoted to corporal; Anthony Looker, Harrisville, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant; Gaje Moats, Lyons Falls, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, promoted to sergeant; Emily Mueller, Black River, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, promoted to private 1st class; Mitchell Pace, Fort Drum, Company B, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, promoted to staff sergeant; Christopher Sikkens, Potsdam, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, promoted to sergeant; Christopher Typhair, Philadelphia, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; Brooke Waters, Gouverneur, Company C, 171st Aviation Regiment (Air Ambulance), promoted to sergeant; and Devon Willard, Heuvelton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant.
Careers
Nasser Malit, SUNY Potsdam associate professor of biological anthropology, will lead field research over the summer at Sibiloi, western side of Lake Turkana, Kenya. As part of the Turkana Miocene Project, Mr. Malit, along with others in the international research team, will work to understand how climate change and tectonics on Miocene ecosystems in the region influenced life and evolution.
Lisa Legault, Clarkson University associate professor of psychology, recently received the Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research and Scholarship.
Laura Ettinger, Clarkson University associate professor of history, recently received the Distinction in Faculty Mentoring for Research and Scholarship Award.
Robert Thomas, Clarkson University assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, recently received the Outstanding New Teacher Award for 2022.
Pedro Fernández-Cabán, Clarkson University professor of civil and environmental engineering, recently received the Tau Beta Pi Faculty Award.
Sandra Zuhlsdorf, Clarkson University director of Reh School of Business Student Support Services, recently received the Outstanding Advisor Award for 2022.
Patricia Perrier, Clarkson University director of operations of the David D. Reh School of Business, recently received the Clarkson University Student Association (CUSA) Outstanding Teaching Award.
Tom Langen, Clarkson University professor of biology, recently received the Distinguished Teaching Award.
Seema Rivera, Clarkson University associate professor of STEM education, recently received the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award.
Farzad Mahmoodi, Clarkson University Joel Goldschein ‘57 Endowed Chair professor in supply chain management, recently received the 2022 Clarkson Lifetime Achievement in Research and Scholarship Award.
John Huppertz, Clarkson University associate professor and director of healthcare management, recently was named professor emeritus.
Suryadevara Babu, Clarkson University director for advanced materials processing, was recently named professor emeritus.
Peter Otto, Clarkson University associate professor and director of healthcare analytics, was recently named professor emeritus.
Hung Tao Shen, Clarkson University distinguished research professor in hydraulic engineering, was recently named professor emeritus.
Charles Robinson, Clarkson University Herman L. Shulman Endowed Chair of electrical and computer engineering and director of the Center for Rehabilitation Engineering, was recently named professor emeritus.
Gary Kelly, Clarkson University retired vice president for student affairs, was recently named professor emeritus.
Winners
Winners of the Rotary Club of Potsdam’s Scholarship Golf Tournament have been announced. The tournament benefits the Rotary BOCES College Scholarship Program and other local scholarship projects.
Women’s first place — “Life of the Party,” Kristin Towne, Erin Draper, Ashley Sweeney and Marci Silver
Men’s first place — “Amvets Post 4,” Ben Gladding, Lee Fregoe, Mark Perry and Bob Brailsford
Mixed first place — “Moore’s Floors,” Michael Moore, Adam Moore, Danielle Bracy and Paulette Poirer
Putting contest winner —Jeremy Carny
Closest to the Pin winners — Tod Truax and Tammy Burke
Closest to the Line winner — Shawn Seymour
Longest Drive winners — Danielle Bracy, women’s; and Kyle Scott, men’s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.