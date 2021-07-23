North country people
SUNY Canton recently honored faculty and staff with 2021 President’s Meritorious Service Awards:
Marela Fiacco, Norwood, associate professor — Began as adjunct instructor in 2006, teaching economics online and evening classes; was hired to oversee the college’s international programs in 2008; and begam teaching in the healthcare management program in 2014.
Bryan D. Parker, Canton, fitness center director — Volunteers as an assistant coach; provides strength and conditioning training for several athletic teams; and recently served as Athletics Giving Week committee chair. He was hired as an admissions counselor in 2007 and transferred to his current role in 2011.
Benbonchu Atems, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently promoted from associate professor to full professor of economics and financial studies. Mr. Atems joined Clarkson in 2011 after earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park, Md.; and master’s degree and Ph.D in economics from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kan.
The following north country residents graduated from Nazareth College, Rochester, with bachelor’s degrees: Clare Brownell, Watertown, communication and media and inclusive education; Abigail Elman, Massena, summa cum laude, finance and mathematics; Meredith Forbes, Watertown, psychology; Elizabeth Gefell, Watertown, marketing; Elizabeth Harrison, Carthage, English literature; Olivia Houppert, Glenfield, magna cum laude, psychology; Shannon McCargar, Norfolk, cum laude, legal studies; and Ryan McNally, Ogdensburg, summa cum laude, music composition.
Anna Bauter, Dexter, exercise science, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Mass.
Alisha Marschat, Russell, has earned the Russell Sage College “Student Sage” Scholarship, with a guarangeed minimum of $60,000 over four years. A senior this fall, she is the daughter of Carla and Howard Marschat; and granddaughter of Sue Ward.
Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recently honored Girl Scout Ambassadors who graduated from high school in the 2020-2021 member year. Ambassadors are scouts in 11th and 12th grade. Local honorees include:
Hallie Bain, Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay
Skye Cameron, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Natalie Clement, Hammond Central School
Kylee Donnelly, Massena Central School
Brianna Durgan, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton
Alyxandra Jenner, Ogdensburg Free Academy
Shyann Snyder, Pulaski Academy and Central School
Elaina Wainwright, Hugh C. Williams Senior High School, Canton
Zowie Wolcott, LaFargeville Central School
Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, has honored Margaret Dossert, registered nurse, with the 2020 DAISY Award; and Joshua Cartmill, registered nurse, with the 2021 DISY Award.
Ms. Dossert joined CPH’s emergency department in 2006, has worked in gastroenterology, ambulatory surgery and currently in the Leroy Outpatient Center.
Mr. Cartmill joined CPH in 2017 as a nurse aid in the medical-surgical unit on the section floor; he continued his education and continues as a RN with the unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.