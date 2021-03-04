North country people
SUNY Potsdam awarded Kilmer Undergraduate Research Apprenticeships to Megan Renaud, Carthage; and Donald Johnson, Potsdam. Ms. Renaud, archaeology, will assist faculty mentor Nassar Malit on “Cross Cultural Comparison of Child Mortuary Practices.” Mr. Johnson, physics, will work with faculty mentor Ananta Adhikari on “Study of Electrical Conductivity of Bio-polymer Nanocomposites.”
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Elise Franck, Canton; Samantha Frick, Potsdam; Lauren Gay, Watertown; Chelsea Kain, Lowville; Lauryn Knowlden, Canton; Hannah Slate, Chaumont; and Jaclyn Smith, Watertown.
SUNY Potsdam has awarded presidential scholars program recognition, providing funding for independent projects to Kristy Coyle, Potsdam, community health, who will work with faculty mentor Sarah Lister on “Food Security and Nutrition;” and Dani Fregoe, Massena, anthropology/archaeology, who will work with faculty mentor Farish Khan on “Autism, Cultural Perception and Barriers to Diagnosis in Northern New York.”
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College, Clinton: Ryan Hayes, Potsdam; Anna Lyndaker, Lowville; Sidney Molnar, Norfolk; Rorie Newman, Rensselaer Falls; Lelan O’Brien, Black River; Arianna Robertson, Watertown; and Chad Varney, Potsdam.
Lauren Shipp, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
Elizabeth Compo, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Fairfield (Conn.) University.
Elizabeth Collins and Elizabeth Christy, both of Canton, earned highest honors on the fall semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Spencer Lavin, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Dylan Kerneham, Redwood, communications, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Izzi Grasso, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Clarkson University, Potsdam
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Nathanial Aubin, Dexter; Janelle Brothers, Brasher Falls; Hailey Bushaw, Antwerp; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Allyson Laflair, Canton; Trisha Martin, Lisbon; Jessica Monaghan, Carthage; and Abigail Wilhelm, Lisbon.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake: Sara P. Ashley, Norwood; Gabrielle A. Banks, Massena; Kate L. Barrett, Burke; Jameson L. Batt, Lake Placid; Cooper J. Beaudin, Chateaugay; Anna M. Bleakley, Chateaugay; Moly L. Brown, Brushton; Justin M. Champion, Massena; Almin Cirikovic, Saranac Lake; Alycia B. Cowan, Chateaugay; Brian E. Duprey, Malone; Ashley N. Dushane, Lake Placid; Kaylei L. Dustin, Malone; Tim J. Fassett, Malone; Carly-Mae L. Fiacco, Ogdensburg; Madison R. Frary, North Lawrence; Michelle M. Gauthier, Winthrop; Nicholas P. Guido, Saranac Lake; Ashley L. Harris, Tupper Lake; Lia M. Hoover, Sarnac; Jennifer Jubin, Lake Placid; Jenna L. Law, Malone; Rebecca ML Lord, North Bangor; Heath A. Lucas, Chazy; Noah M. Marshall, Lake Placid; Amanda L. Martin, Malone; Kathryn M. Martinez, Tupper Lake; Kylie M. McKellar-Jones, Malone; Kaitlyn S. Matzler, Castorland; Ellen M. Miller, Potsdam; Rosalie Morris, Akwesasne; Raven Oakes, Hogansburg; Stefanie L. Paige, Burke; Kristin M. Parmeter, Chateaugay; Jeremy J. Patnode, Chateaugay; Christopher J. Payne, Malone; Stephanie M. Perry, Brushton; Sydnie E. Phippen, Potsdam; Amaree N. Powell, Constable; McKenzie R. Powell, Potsdam; Ann K. Ramsay, Lake Placid; Abby E. Refici, Ogdensburg; Amanda L. Reyome, Malone; Samantha P. Richards, Winthrop; Courtney E. Riley, North Lawrence; Alycia M. Rousseau, Moira; Payton A. Roy, Saranac; Tammy L. Rust, Constable; Karley M. Sauve, Constable; Nikiesha A. Spann, Glenfield; Dylan M. Stewart, Saranac Lake; Kristina M. Straut, Lake Placid; Wraven M. Sunday, Hogansburg; Courtney J. Swinyer, Malone; Patricia L. Thomas, Hogansburg; Courtney J. Swinyer, Malone; Patricia L. Thomas, Hogansburg; Emma M. Torrance, Lake Placid; Kaitlynne E. Warner, Moira; Brandi Weaver, Brasher Falls; Kaylyn M. Wood, Saranac; McKenna E. Yette, Potsdam; Autymn E. Zoeller, Saranac Lake; and Olivia Zook, Saranac Lake.
The following north country residents were named to the vice-presidents list for the fall semester at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake: Sophie D. Arsenault, Tupper Lake; Nicholas A. Boushie, Tupper Lake; Edina Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake; Amber K. Clark, Long Lake; Jackson G. Clement, Tupper Lake; Stacy A. Coleman, Malone; Austin R. Cook, Potsdam; Adrianna M. Creazzo, Massena; Laurie A. Donahue, Bombay; Rachel S. Dupra, Constable; Marjorie J. Gillette, Chateaugay; Gena M. Guy, Glenns Falls; Patrick E. Hache, Tupper Lake; Melissa S. Kent, Saranac Lake; Crystal B. King, Rooseveltown; Kimberly D. Lackner, Saranac Lake; Carly M. Lafrance, Hogansburg; Jaden A. LaValley, Tupper Lake; Klaire M. Loewen, Tupper Lake; Sierra A. Moody, Tupper Lake; Justin M. O’Neil, West Chazy; Lauryn R. Petrelli, Malone; Amanda M. Rochefort, Brushton; Mira M. Scannell, Lake Placid; Helen M. Sequin, Malone; Laurel E. Spence, Chateaugay; Jenna N. Tashjian, North Bangor; Taylor L. TeRiele, Ogdensburg; Caiden R. Woodrow, Hermon; and Calista A. Yaw, Malone.
