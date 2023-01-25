North country people
Rebecca Pelky, assistant professor in the department of humanities and social sciences, Clarkson University, Potsdam, recently won a FY 2023 Creative Writing Fellowship, worth $25,000, from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Sulapha Peethamparan, professor of civil and environmental engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently elected a Fellow of the American Concrete Institute (ACI).
Nikita Goliber, nurse practitioner, has joined the Center for Cancer Care’s oncology team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Goliber earned her family nurse practitioner degree from Upstate Medical University, Syracuse and has worked as a nurse practitioner and registered nurse in the north country.
Shara Trivedi, assistant professor of physics, Clarkson University, Potsdam recently had published work selected for the cover of the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
The following north country residents completed the Zero to Theory Training for Public Transit Drivers through Jefferson Community College, Watertown: Elliot J. Brousseau-Griffin, Norwood; Derek A. Derushia, Massena; Bryan G. Dubois, Massena; Abbey N. Hosken, West Stockholm; Robin G. Oshea, Canton; James C. Parlow, Potsdam; and Allen R. Stewart, Canton.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, student of Lasell University, Newton, Mass., presented a fashion industry capstone project, titled “Uncommon Threads, Uncommon Closet,” at the annual career readiness symposium.
Allyson Wargo, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
Luke Von Borstel, Massena, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of St. Joseph, West Hartford, Conn.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz: Peyton Brown, Massena; Peter Harvill, Watertown; Paige Shaver, Ogdensburg; and Jaclyn Smith, Watertown.
The following north country students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Ivey Davison, Megan Reed, Griffin Walker, Sarah Graham, Christopher Hogan, Lisa Honohan, Ross Jarrett, Kayza Limehouse and Harrison Scott.
Emma Roggie, Castorland; and Michael Dougherty, Clayton, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cedarville (Ohio) University.
Monica Reed, Carthage, was named to the fall semester honors list at Concordia University, Seward, Neb.
Caroline Dodd, Saranac Lake, traveled to the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), held in Egypt in November. Ms. Dodd, a student at Clarkson University, Potsdam, attended as an observe delegate in positions as Youth Climate Advisory Board Member for the Wild Center’s Youth Climate Student as a graduate student, focusing on climate justice and education and civic engagement.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Abigail Kingsley as December BOCES Student of the Month. Miss Kingsley, a senior at Heuvelton Central School, is in the graphic communications program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
