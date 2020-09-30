North country people
Rohan Crichton has been appointed assistant professor of consumer and organizational studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Mr. Crichton earned a Ph.D. in management, a master’s degree in education and bachelor’s degree in political science from Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec.
Mykel Quince Myrick has joined Intrepid Broadcasting as a member of TUNES 92.5 and 104.5. He launched “In the Mix with Quince in the Afternoon” on Aug. 31. Mr, Myrick is an emcee, writer, performer, front-man for the band Out Chasing Lions and a founding member of HoldownUpstate, a platform/orginization designed to engage and encourage community involvement in upstate New York.
Masudul H. Imtiaz has been appointed assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and a master’s and bachelor’s degree in applied physics, electronics and communication engineering from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Alicia R. Grosso was appointed assistant professor of physical therapy at Clarkson University, Potsdam. She earned a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh (Pa.); a master’s degree in forensic and biological anthropology and a bachelor’s degree in applied forensic sciences from Mercyhurst University, Erie, Pa.
Arzu Çolak was appointed assistant professor physics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. She earned a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands; a master’s degree in physics from Bogaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey; and a bachelor’s degree in physics from Istanbul University.
Joshua Bennett was appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame (Ind.); and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.
Michael C. F. Bazzocchi was appointed assistant professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies, Toronto, Canada; and a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from the University of Toronto.
Emmanuel O. Asante-Asamani was appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in applied mathematics and master’s degree in industrial mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.
Dr. Miriam Alvarado, pediatrician, has joined the St. Lawrence Health System’s team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Alvarado earned a medical degree from the Latin American School of Medicine, Cuba; and completed a residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso, Texas.
Kwadwo O. Appiah-Kubi was appointed assistant professor of physical therapy at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He earned a Ph.D. in neuromotor science from Temple University, Philadelphia, Pa.; a master’s degree in neuromusculoskeletal physical therapy from Cardiff University, Wales; and a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Ghana.
Dr. Ihab Awad, urologist, has joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health System at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Awad, American Board of Urology certified and American Society of Transplant Surgery certified, earned a medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine, New York City; and underwent a fellowship at SUNY Stony Brook. He completed residencies at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, in urology and surgery.
Jennifer Wolfe, 1996 graduate of Clarkson University, Potsdam, was named 2021 New York State Teacher of the Year by the Board of Regents. Ms. Wolfe has been teaching for 24 years at Oceanside High School.
Meghan Hilferty, Rouses Point; and Delanie Clark, Tupper Lake, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Morgan Lasell, Watertown, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Taylor Murray, Hannawa Falls, is serving as a peer mentor for first year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Burlington, Vt.
Daniel Joseph Wetterhahn, Adams, was named to the president’s list 2019-2020 academic year at Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Va.
William Beyer, Lowville; Sage Richards, Colton; and Bridger Royce, Canton, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Ashlynn Gilfillan, Dexter, participated in a summer internship in health and wellness at the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo through Canisius College, Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.