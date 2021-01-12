North country people
The following members of the Army National Guard received promotions: Isiah Taylor, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to sergeant; Jordan Brenden, Black River, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 104th Military Police Battalion, promoted to sergeant 1st class; Alicia Cloe, Adams Center, Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; Warren Wright, Theresa, 10th Mountain Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment, promoted to sergeant 1st class; Jason Snyder, Colton, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private 1st class; Lateia Gravett, Russell, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; Gaje Moats, Lyons Falls, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to corporal; and Sean Hornung, Brasher Falls, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to private 1st class.
Dr. Kimberly Rice, emergency medicine specialist, joined St. Lawrence Health System’s staff, practicing at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur and Massena Hospitals.
Dr. Rice earned a medical degree from Michigan State University Allopathic Medicine, East Lansing, Mich.; and completed her residency in emergency medicine at St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Detroit, Mich.
Rodman A. Marte, Manhattan, student at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, is the recipient of received the 2020 Norman R. McConney Jr. Award for Student Excellence, administerd by the Chancellor of the State University of New York.
The winners of the 2020 Laurentian Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club Photo Contest have been announced:
Grand Prize — “A Perfect Mirror,” by Jeff Miller
Artistic — “The Fall Forest and the One Fall Tree,” by Jeanna Matthews
Landscape — “October Morn, Boreas Ponds,” by Holly Chorba
People — “Autumn Serenade,” by Duncan Cutter
Action — “Snake 1, Frog 0,” by Bob Platte
Nature —”Over the Edge, Roaring Brook Falls,” by Jeanna Matthews
Honorable Mentions — “Barn Window and Ladder at Birdsfoot Farm,” by Jeanna Matthews; “Chicken of the Woods,” by Jeff Miller; and “Teamwork = Accomplishment” and “Transporting Bridge Materials,” by Blair Madore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.