North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the New York Air National Guard recently receied promotions: Tyler Smith, LaFargeville, 174th Operations Group; Brad Villnave, Norfolk, 174th Maintenance Group; and Kris Biazzo, Sackets Harbor, 152nd Air Intelligence Squadron.
Command Chief Master Sgt. Sonja Williams, Carthage, recently became the first woman to serve as senior enlisted leader for the 174th Attack Wing.
Careers
Dr. Vladimir Fridkin, board certified dermatologist, has joined the staff of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s specialty suite at Gouverneur Hospital. Dr. Fridkin is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD); earned his medical degree from F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and Uniformed Services, University of Health Sciences, Bethesda, Md; was an intern at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii; and completed his residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
Aksel Sietllari, assistant professor, civil and environmental technology and construction engineering technology programs, SUNY Canton, has developed a cyclic three-point bending or beam test to measure material properties of asphalt accurately, determining how pavement will react before it is used to surface roadways.
Isabelle Anne Young, certified family nurse practitioner, joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital general surgery team, providing services at the EJ Noble Building, Canton, and Gouverneur Hospital. Ms. Young earned her national certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners; earned her FNP degree from SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica; is an Advanced Practice Reigstered Nurse (APRN); and is a member of both the Nurse Practitioner Association of New York and American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Fadi Bou-Abdallah, SUNY Professor chemistry professor, was recently awarded a $1.1 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to study iron regulation in the body.
Dr. Ian Cole, board certified physiatrist, joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team, practicing at the St. Lawrence Medical Campus, Canton.
Dr. Cole earned his medical degree from SUNY at Brooklyn Downstate, Colleg eof Medicine; completed his residency at Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx; and finished his internship at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center, New York City.
SeaComm recently promoted Amber Burke, Massena, to accounting manager at the credit union’s headquarters; and appointed Shawn Spadaccini, South Colton, to assistant branch manager at the Potsdam location.
Maureen P. Maiocco, early childhood professor, SUNY Canton, was recently inducted into the Distinguished Academy, earning the title of distinguised teaching professor.
High Schools
The Rotary Club of Potsdam named Bowen Rodriguez, Canton Central School, as BOCES Student of the Month for January. Mr. Rodriguez is a student in the metalworking program at BOCES Seaway Tech, Norwood.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Emma Murray, senior, Ogdensburg Free Academy, as the January BOCES Student of the Month. Ms. Murray is a student in the culinary arts program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Jude Cadieux, seventh grade, as January OFA Student of the Month.
Honored
Jessica M. Carista, West Stockholm, was recently inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam. Ms. Carista is director of interactive marketing at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.