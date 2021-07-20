North country people
Erica Dupre, registered nurse at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, recently passed the Certified Breast Care Nurse (CBCN) Examination, adminsitered by the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation (ONCC).
Lindsey Truskowski has joined the psychiatric/ behavioral team of St. Lawrence Health with an office in Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Truskowski is board certified by the American Psychological Association; and earned a doctroate of psychology from the American School of Professional Psychology, Argosy University, Washington, D.C., campus, Arlington, Va.
Bridget Quinn, board-certified midwife, has joined Carthage Area Hospital OB/GYN Clinic, Way to Wellness, Carthage. Ms. Quinn earned a master’s degree in nursing, nurse-midwifery in 2020 from Frontier Nursing University, Clearfield, Ky.; a bachelor’s degree in nursing, summa cum laude, from Binghamton University in 2014; and a bachelor’s degree in anthropology in 2011 and master’s degree in biomedical anthropology in 2012. She is board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.
Ciara Bates, Edwards, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, Ill.
Morgan DeRosia, Carthage, TV/film, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
Jeromy Jason Henning, Evans Mills, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Kim Longfellow, Canton, graduated in June with a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in human behavior from Hood College, Frederick, Md.
Samantha Mokshefsky, Ogdensburg, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cedar Crest College, Allentown, Pa.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College: Chloe Beehm, Castorland; Arlo Catanzaro, Canton; Erika Elcisin, Calcium; Ratewenniio George, Massena; Margaret Kent, Lisbon; Sydney Lorenc, Potsdam; Allison Moore, Mannsville; Grace Sawyko, Canton; and Codie Wheeler, Lorraine.
Elizabeth Christy, Canton, neuroscience and behavior, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Trisha Martin, Lisbon, earned a business and management division academic award from Cazenovia College, Buffalo.
Hayley Gray, Potsdam, mechanical engineering, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
Brianna Daymont, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
Katie Cole, Ogdensburg; and Elizabeth Parker, Canton, were named to the part-time president’s list for the spring semester at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
The following north country residents graduated from Ithaca College: Margaret Kent, Lisbon, bachelor’s degree, communication management and design; Nicole Stenlake, Massena, bachelor’s degree, writing for film, TV and emerging media; and Jacqueline Storrin, Gouverneur, bachelor’s degree, clinical health studies.
Violet Reyes, Massena, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa (Fla.).
Olivia Meakalia Arnold, Fort Drum, earned a master’s degree in nutrition from Baylor University, Waco, Texas.
The winners of the 17th annual Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament, held May 15, have been announced.
Tournament Winners:
First place women’s/mixed — Troy Galligan, Shawn Hartigan, Jolene Garrow and David Wishe
Second place women’s/mixed — Jeremy and Ashley Sweeney, and Teresa and Justin Planty
First place men’s — Dustin Currier, Devin Rider, Marc Plante and Matthew Bresett
Second place men’s — Wales Perkins, Marty Burkett, Todd Trtuax and Pat Gray
Beat the Pro — Kyle Flanagan, Brian Sweeney, Chris Taylor, Missy Truax and Todd Truax
Putting contest — Kyle Matott
Closest to the line — Shawn Seymour
Longest drive — Ashley Sweeney, women’s; and Pat Gray, men’s
