North country people
Lydia V. Adams, Canton; and Brianna R. Larrabee, Canton, received Bradley R. Evers Outstanding First-Year Student Awards from St. Lawrence University, Canton. Miss Adams and Miss Larrabee are graduates of Hugh C. Williams Senior High School, Canton.
Angela Zielinski, Carthage, received a $10,000 Live Más Scholarship from Taco Bell. Miss Zielinski, a literature/writing student at SUNY Potsdam, started working at the local location in 2018.
Gabriel D. Craig, Rensselaer Falls, was inducted into the Art and Art History Honorary Society at St. Lawrence University, Canton. Mr. Craig is an art and history major and graduate of Hugh C. Williams Senior High School.
Hunter Crary, Ogdensburg, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College, New London, N.H.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, was named to the winter term dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartansburg, S.C.
Leah C. Lapp, Lowville, recently received the Award for Excellence in Research from Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Angelin Hernandez, Potsdam, was inducted into Sigma Delta Pi, the national Hispanic honor society, at SUNY Potsdam.
Cora Prudhomme, Canton, received the Senior Prize in Africana Studies from Hamilton College, Clinton.
The following local students at Nazareth College, Rochester, were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Destany Aldrich, Constableville; Ashley Byers, Watertown; Mary Chisholm, Canton; Audrey Clements, Castorland; Abigail Elman, Massena; Meghan Goutremout, Chaumont; Natalie Hike, Carthage; Olivia Houppert, Glenfield; Alison Mack, Black River; Delaney Normile, Potsdam; Emma Sutton, Winthrop; Whitney Thomas, Adams; Olivia Todd, Massena; and Jennifer Whelan, Adams.
Robert Fenton, Norwood, received the Stand Energy Prize from Elmira College. Mr. Fenton is a biology major with an environmental science concentration.
Tristan Thomson, Alexandria Bay, was inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Theta Alpha Kappa, national honorary society for religious studies and theology.
William W. Beyer, Lowville; Nathaniel O. Stowe, Ogdensburg; and Nicholas D. Vielhauer, Ogdensburg; were inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honorary society.
The following north country resident were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.: Daniel Caamano, Potsdam; Al’Lainya Dumas, Massena; Charisse Lapointe, Chaumont; Hannah Pcolar, Potsdsam; Cole Varney, Potsdam; and Alexa White, Russell.
Ellie Siegfried, Potsdam, graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisbug, Pa., in May.
Victoria Ballard, Watertown, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology; and Eve Whalen, Colton, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, wildlife and conservation biology, graduated from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
May 6 “A”: First place, Debra Suller and Mai Liinve; second place, Sue Glomboski and Judy Vespa; third place, Gloria Rothschild and Helen Keohane; and fourth place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Patricia Macklin
May 6 “B”: Tied for first place, Donald McCoy and Ann Sellers and Mildred Mosko and Phyllis Plante
May 10 “A”: First place, Gloria Rothschild and Ann Sellers; second place, Gary Kohler and Val Jakubowitch; and third place, Judy Vespa and Donald McCoy
May 10 “B”: First place, Rachel Fielding and Judith Christley; and second place, Celia Perciaccante and Phyllis Plante
May 13 “A”: First place, Donald McCoy and Sue Rosen; second place, Gloria Rothschiold and Helen Keohane; third place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Celia Perciaccante; and fourth place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler
May 13 “B”: First place, Donald McCoy and Sue Rosen; second place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Celia Perciaccante; and tied for thid place, Mildred Mosko and Susan Tontarski and Debra Suller and Sue Glomboski
May 17: First place, Ann Sellers snd Debra Suller; and second place, Sue Rosen and Donald McCoy
May 20 “A”: First place, Sue Rosen and Debra Suller; second place, Helen Keohane and Judith Salzman; third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; and fourth place, Sue Glomboski and Ann Sellers
May 20 “B”: First place, Sue Rosen and Debra Suller; second place, Sue Glomboski and Ann Sellers; and third place, Rachel Fielding nd Celia Perciaccante
May 24 “A”: First place, Mart Liinve and Helen Keohane; second place, Mai Liinve and Patricia Macklin; third place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; and fourth place, Judy Vespa and Renee Lustick
May 24 “B”: First place, Hugh and Sharon Farley; second place, Sue Rosen and Judith Christley
Greg Lyndaker, son of Elwood Lyndaker, received the Gilman Teacher of the Year Award at a ceremony on May 7 at Glen Allen (Va.) High School. Mr. Lyndaker is a history and psychology teacher at Henrico High School, Richmond, Va.
A native of Watertown, he attended Utica College and graduated from SUNY Potsdam. Prior to joining the faculty of Henrico High School in 2013, he taught locally as well as at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, Richmond, Va.
