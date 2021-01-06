North country people
Haritha Schultz, hospitalist, joined the medial staff at St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Dr. Schultz earned a medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville (Mo.) College of Osteopathic Medicine; and completed a residency through Central Michigan University, Saginaw, Mich. She is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Osteopathic Association.
Christopher J. Ryan, Watertown, was named the December 2020 Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. A computer information technology major, he wrote a paper on the history of the pixel from original mechanical television to plasma, LCD, LED and other screens including modern variations.
Anthony J. Seybolt, Theresa, senior, computer engineering/electrical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
The following north country residents were inducted into Beta Theta Pi chapter at North Country Community College, Saranac Lake: Trinity A. Baillargeon, Lake Placid; Kate L. Barrett, Burke; Rebecca L. Delair, Tupper Lake; Rachel S. Dupra, Constable; Nicole Gary, Burke; Patrick E. Hache, Tupper Lake; Elizabeth Kerigan, Saranac Lake; Thomas E. McGinnis, Saranac Lake; Teresa L. Santana, Lake Placid; Michael Saulpaugh, Lake Placid; and Kristina M. Straut, Lake Placid.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: Jake Cavellier, Watertown; Mary Chisholm, Canton; Audrey Clements, Castorland; Annalese Dutch, Ogdensburg; Kaitlyn Elliot, Sackets Harbor; Abigail Elman, Massena; Elizabeth Gefell, Watertown; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Elizabeth Harrison, Carthage; Zachary Hebert, Copenhagen; Olivia Houppert, Glenfield; Mackenzie Hyde, Alexandria Bay; Quincy Marsell, Philadelphia; Shannon McCargar, Norfolk; Kendall McGill, Adams Center; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Ryan McNally, Ogdensburg; Cole Moore, Canton; Delaney Normile, Potsdam; Kolby Perkins, Wint hrop; Carson Pickeral, Brownville; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown; Keeley Rose, Chaumont; Tara Siegried, Potsdam; Emma Sutton, Winthrop; Andrew Thomas, Adams; John Thomas, Dexter; Madison Thomas, Adams; Olivia Todd, Massena; Katherine Vito, Constableville; and ZoeAnne Williamson, Massena.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmira College: Cassidy Buchman, Lowville; Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur; Alexa Fields, Potsdam; Emma Henry, Ogdensburg; Jacob Mattice, Canton; Paige Miller, Sackets Harbor; Courtney North, Norfolk; Bridgette Patterson, Glenfield; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; Chakriya Thomas, Gouverneur; and Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg.
Jacob Philip Noll, Ogdensburg, was named to the fall semester chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississippi, Oxford, Miss.
