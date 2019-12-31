North country people
The following local students at Columbia (Mo.) College were named to the summer semester dean’s list: Byron Magee and Martha Wroten, both of Carthage; Correene Moore, Fort Drum; and Shawn Nicholson, Watertown.
Rebekah E. Widrick, Lowville, was elected to serve as student trustee on the board of trustees at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, for the 2019-2020 academic year. Miss Widrick is an accounting major at JCC.
Grayden Brunet, Sackets Harbor, recently was awarded the Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship from the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY). Mr. Brunet received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his community service as an EMT-B at Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service. He will major in fire protection technology at Jefferson Community College, Watertown.
The following north country residents placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
July 26: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Gary Kohler; second place, Jim and Molly Heary; third place, Hugh and Sharon Farley; and tied for fourth and fifth places, Donald McCoy and Ann Sellers and Debra Suller and Constance Hrabchak
July 29: Tied for first and second places, Robert Lau and Susan Grever and Donald McCoy and Mai Liinve; and third place, Val Jakubowitch and Constance Hrabchak
Aug. 2 N/S: First place, Val Jakubowitch and Constance Hrabchak; and second place, Judy Vespa and Sue Glomboski
Aug. 2 E/W: First place, Robert Lau and Susan Grever; and second place, Gloria Rothschild and Patricia Macklin
Isabelle Morrill, registered nurse, was honored as the 2019 Nurse of Distinction at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Jefferson Community College students were recently honored for contributions to Volume XXIX of the Black River Review:
Outstanding Art Contribution Award — Rachel S. Trumble, Parish, for collage “Heart Piece”; and Sonne E. Ortiz, Carthage, for collages “Time Goes By” and “Music is a Key to the Soul” and for painting “Caturday Morning Cuddling”
Outstanding Music Contribution Award — Deane A. Nutter, Evans Mills, for composition “Improvisation Station”
Outstanding Writing Contribution Award — Rachel A. Filkins, Theresa, for poems “A Grey Dream” and “Jockey On a Hill”; and Rhonda M. Foot, Watertown, for non-fiction “Blaming Grace”
Molly Burger, Russell, received an award from the U.S. State Department’s J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board and will support English education in Germany for the 2019-2020 academic year. Ms. Burger, one of 2,100 citizens to receive a Fulbright Award, is a recent graduate of Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., where she majored in international studies and German.
The United Way of Northern New York presented the Macsherry Family Community Spirit Awards (large business) to Corning Specialty Materials plant, Canton.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has received a $10,000 matching grant to establish the Norwood Village Green Concert Series Endowment Fund. On Aug. 23, the Lozen Foundation Inc. granted the concert series $10,000 plus another $15,000 to bring the foundation to $35,000.
Massena’s Arconic Operations recently donated $3,000 to the Community Lunch Program for Kids and Back2School Program, serving students in Norwood, Norfolk and Raymondville. Employees from Arconic donated 50 backpacks filled with school supplies.
