North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Kiani Choeali, Philadelphia, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, promoted to private; Carl Jones, Carthage, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to staff sergeant; Matthew Keiper, Theresa, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to staff sergeant; Robert Newell, Glenfield, Company D, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment, promoted to specialist; Viviana Ruizbosch, Oneida, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to captain; William Sale, Brownville, Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, promoted to private; and William Smart, Antwerp, 827th Engineer Company, promoted to staff sergeant.
Careers
Dr. Aqeel Khan, psychiatrist, has joined the psychiatry/behavioral health team at Massena Hospital. Dr. Khan is certified in psychiatry, general psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry by the American Board of Medical Specialties and is certified in addiction medicine. He earned a medical degree from Sindh Medical College/University of Karachi, Pakistan; and completed his residency at the Chicago (Ill.) Medical School/Finch University of Behavior Sciences. Dr. Khan received a fellowship in geriatric psychiatry at Mount Sinai, School of Medicine, New York City; and is a fellow of college of physicians and surgeons of Pakistan.
Christina Kashmer, certified physician assistant, has joined the cardiology team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Kashmer is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants; earned a degree in physician assistant studies from Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; and completed her master’s project on “Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics in the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease.”
Colleges
Ally Giorgi, Waddington; Brianna Larrabee, Canton; and Hailey Quintavalle, Chase Mills were recently inducted into Psi Chi, the international psychology honorary society, at St. Lawrence University, Canton.
High Schools
Bryan Doser, sophomore, was recently named the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month for October.
