North country people

Armed Forces
Jerry Krywanczyk, native of Massena, was recently promoted to the rank of Captain in the United States Coast Guard in a ceremony in Elizabeth City, N.C. Cpt. Krywanczyk graduated in 1991 from Massena Central School and currently serves as executive officer for the Coast guard aviation’s only acquisition unit. He has served for 27 years in several capacities, including as pilot, aeronautical engineer and senior acquisition program manager.
The following local members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Roger Leos, Dexter, 174th Civil Engineering Squadron, promoted to technical sergeant; Morganne Carpetner, Watertown, 174th Operations Support Squadron, promoted to master sergeant; and Robert Locke II, DeKalb Junction, 174th Maintenance Group, promoted to master sergeant.
Careers
Dr. Kalliopi Nestor, board certified provider of physical medicine and rehabilitation, recently joined the team of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, working at the St. Lawrence Medical Campus, Canton.
Dr. Nestor earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Dominica, West Indies; and was academic chief resident while completing her residency at Pittsburgh Mercy Health System, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose, Albany: Keely Towne, Potsdam, music; Kaylee Tabolt, Lowville, marketing; Nicholas Kelson, Potsdam; and Charles Ward, Lyons Falls, biology.
Molly Witkop, Massena, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind.
Cloud Aleman, Fort Drum, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Fergus Falls, Minn.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Jeremiah Stevens, Cape Vincent, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Herman Castillo, Watertown, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Emmett Hawkes, Carthage; and David Saunders, Watertown, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Northwestern Michigan College, Taverse City, Mich.
Allyson Wargo, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
Tiarajoan Quidachay, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Ill.
Audrea Lowe, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
Tanner Armstrong, Ogdensburg; Blaine Youngs, Hammond; Riley Martire, Rossie; and Payton Horton, Ogdensburg, recently completed the law enforcement training institute at SUNY Potsdam.
Jessie Landis, Croghan; and Micaiah Landis, Croghan, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
Morgan DeRosia, Carthage, TV/film, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Ashfaque Hussain, Watertown; Isabella Risoni-Sweatt, Theresa; Ashley Swanson, Hammond; Eric Ingram, Fort Drum; Skylar Doyle, Watertown; and Colene Acevedo, Dexter.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.: Jillian Davis, Watertown; Timothy Wood, Evans Mills; Michael Ryave, Calcium; Jessica Geis-Archer, Watertown; Lindsey Rogers, Fort Drum; Dilbar Dustova, Evans Mills; Rebecca Thompson, DeKalb Junction; Kali Messick, Evans Mills; Danielle Doldo, Watertown; Kenneth Taylor, Lisbon; Ahmed Sohail, Fort Drum; Palma Gioeli, Fort Drum; Nicole Bell, Gouverneur; Stephanie Hittle, Cape Vincent; Brandon Hayward, Watertown; Ashley Witherell, Watertown; Gaige Caward, Fort Drum; Jorge Diaz, Watertown; Heather Baxter, Chase Mills; Scarlett Matoon, Fort Drum; Natalie O’Brien, Fort Drum; Nika Waterbury-Quiriarte, Lowville; Bethany Burton, Black River; Jessica Ketchum, Fort Drum; Fany Beauchamp, Fort Drum; Shaylee Collins, Watertown; and Madilyn Shirley, Carthage.
Sarah Sieminski, Canton, undelcared, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University, Lewisburg, Pa.
Clare Moran, Watertown; and Asher Silvey, Calcium, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Grove City (Pa.) College.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nazareth College, Rochester: John Thomas, Dexter; Mary Chisholm, Canton; Madison Thomas, Adams; Emma Sutton, Winthrop; Jake Cavellier, Watertown; Audrey Clements, Castorland; Jessica Rebelo, Watertown; Cole Moore, Canton; Kendall McGill, Adams Center; Nathan McNally, Ogdensburg; Quincy Marsell, Philadelphia; Logan Beerman, Clayton; Julia Schwendy, Lowville; Katherine Vito, Constablevle; Erina Haddock, Redwood; Ailene Lindsey, Clayton; Kolby Perkins, Winthrop; Mackenzie Hyde, Alexandria Bay; Andrew Thomas, Adams; Sadie Brusso, Potsdam; Tori Wilcox, Theresa; Megan Saber, Potsdam; Abeni Payne, Colton; Cassandra Johnson, Mannsville; Emma Maskell, Waddington; and Katherine Theobald, Potsdam.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College: Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter; Christina Carlisle, Nicholville; Bridget Doherty, Black River; Thomas dupee, Brownville; Cameron Morgan, Alexandria Bay; Mara Sutton, Watertown; and Meghan Tyler, Sackets Harbor.
Richard Brown, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
Brittany Martin, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University, Bristol, R.I.
Shane Dudley, Adams, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Grace Van Gorder, Glenfield, was named to the fall semester president’s list at SUNY Morrisville.
Katharine Thomas, Dexter, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
