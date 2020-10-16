North country people
Aimee Raymonda, nurse practitioner, has joined St. Lawrence Health System’s Substance Use Disorder Team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Ms. Raymonda earned a master’s degree in nursing/nurse family practitioner from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; is certified in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and neonatal advanced life support; has an Oncology Nursing Society Chemotherapy and Biotherapy Provider Certification; and Certified Registered Nurse Infusion National Infusion Therapy Certification.
SUNY Canton recently honored employees for milestone anniversaries.
40 years — Robin I. Gittings, instructional support technician, veterinary science technology; and Claire M. Medve, professor, mathematics
35 years — Paul D. Hitchman, instructional support associate, Camino School of Engineering Technology
30 years — Daniel G. Fay, Canton College Foundation Board of Directors
25 years — Christine M. Brassard, assistant professor, nursing; Nicole A. Heldt, professor, chemistry; Linda C. Law, lecturer, mathematics; and Grace E. Vesper, Canton College Foundation Board of Directors
20 years — Rebecca L. Blackmon, administrative assistant 1, research and sponsored programs; Timothy F. Davey, adjunct instructor, computer information systems; Nadine N. Jennings, preofessor, humanities; Sylvia M. Kingston, Canton College Foundation Board of Directors; Linda M. LaParr, office manager, small business development center; Matthew G. Metcalf, lecturer, sports management; Christine Scuderi, athletic trainer, athletics; Kimberly A. Vice, financial aid assistnt, One Hop Shop Student Service Center; and Helen M. Wilson, office assistant 2, physical plant
19 years — Fangjun Li, adjunct instructor, social services
15 years — Susan E. Buckley, associate professor of practice, criminal justice; Neil A. Haney, instructional support associate, Canino School of Engineering Technology; Patrick G. Hanss, director of maintenance and operations, physical plant; Kellie S. Harris, administrative assistant 2, school of science, health and criminal justice; Feng Hong, associate professor, physics; Lashawanda T. Ingram, co-chief diversity officer and director of diversity and orientation, student affairs; Deborah E. Keith, office assistant 2, business office; Gregory E. Kie, senior media relations manager, public relations; Peggy A. LaFrance, professor, nursing; Richard E. McAdam, instructional support associate, Canino School of Engineering Technology; Elizabeth M. Madlin, administrative assistant 1, admissions; Edouard B. Mafoua, professor, economics; Bryan M. O’Connor, facilities assistant, athletics; Randy B. Sieminski, director, athletics; Anthony T. Signorelli, associate professor, health services management; Janel L. Smith, institutional research assistant, institutional research; Christopher J. Sweeney, professor, graphics and multimedia design; Alex J. Todd, line cook, college association; Carl W. Trainor, Canton College Foundation Board Member; and Michaela J. Young, executive assistant, president’s office
10 years — Timothy J. Abel, adjunct instructor, social services; Amanda L. Deckert, senior human resources representative, human resources; Shannon E. Drowne, adjunct instructor, graphics and multimedia design; Arthur S. Garno, director, Career Ready Education and Success Training Center; Jody P. Johnston, assistant men’s baseball coach, athletics; Johanna M. Lee, director, tutoring services; Teri M. Lord, cook, college association; Melissa L. Manchester, writing center coordinator, tutoring services; Brenda L. Mullaney, administrative assistant 1, residence life; Mathew C. Nichols, instructional technologist, online learning; Kelly C. Obermayer, alumni association board member; Anne L. Reilly, instructional support associate, physical therapist assistant program; Stanley P. Skowronek, lecturer, HVAC; Andrea L. Stagnari, adjunct instructor, criminal justice; Sharon E. Tavernier, director of advising and first year programs, Ready Center; Nichole L. Todd, office clerk, college association; Michele E. Warnock, production cook, college association; Gaylynn J. Welch, adjunct instructor, history; and Yuliya Yarmolenko-Nixon, adjunct instructor, humanities
5 years — Penny L. Ames, office assistant 1, storehouse; Alexander G. Boak, head men’s ice hockey coach, athletics; Gwen E. Bradley, cleaner, physical plant; Sean Conklin, retail and catering manager, college association; Derek L. Converse, environmental health and safety coordinator, physical plant; Joshua J. Crawford, plant utilities engineer 1, physical plant; Ryan F. Dean, janitor, physical plant; Debbie M. Flack, administrative assistant 1, career services; Jennie H. Flanagan, lecturer, health services management; Maj. Gen. Fergal I. Foley, Canton College Foundation Board of Directors; Nichole M. Fullerton, catering and dining specialist, college association; Alainya K. Kavaloski, associate professor, humanities; Nicholas E. Ladd, lecturer, veterinary science technology; Rose Lucidi, head women’s soccer coach, athletics; Christopher M. Mayville, associate professor, engineering technology; Edward J. Murphy, programmer analyst, information services; JoEllen Oshier, administrative assistant 1, EOP; Vicki E. Perrine, adjunct instructor, health services managent; Darrin S. Pitkin, adjunct instructor, criminal justice; Allison M. Rouselle, cleaner, physical plant; Lindalee Sawyer, alumni association board member; Yilei Shi, assistant professor, civil and construction engineering technology; Jennifer L. Sovde, assistant professor, history; Justin C. Spaulding, instructor, criminal justice; Karen M. St. Hilaire, assistant lecturer, business; Brian C. TeRiele, project site representative, facilities managment; Tyler C. Thomas, officer 1, university police; Ginger S. Thomas, adjunct instructor, early childhood; Paul E. Todd, lecturer, Canino School of Engineering Technology; Geoffrey C.S. VanderWoude, director of planned giving, college foundation; Barat J. Wolfe, associate professor, applied psychology; and Jordan R. Woodside, adjunct instructor, nursing
Recent retirees — Gerald Burkum, plant utilities engineer 1, physical plant; Peter C. Burt, trades specialist, physical plant; Dawn Fremont, instructor, dental hygiene; Daniel Miller, assistant professor, mechanical engineering technology; Michael O’Connor, associate professor, emergency management; Michael Pinkerton, lecturer, nursing; Pamela Quinn, professor, dental hygiene; Eugene Schiavone, janitor, physical plant; John Sheltra, adjunct instructor, school of business and liberal arts; Anne Sibley, assistant to vice president, advancement; and Mark Watson, plant utilities engineer 1, physical plant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.