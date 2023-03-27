North country people
Careers
Dr. Michael Oakley, board certified general surgeon, joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital medical team, with an office at the Leroy Outpatient Center, Potsdam; and EJ Noble Professional Building, Canton. Dr. Oakley is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Breast Surgeons and as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at SUNY Upstate and Clinical Instructor with Clarkson University’s physician assistant program.
Christian Felzensztein, Reh chair in entrepreneurial leadership, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently honored bhy the Rector of the University of Monterrey and Center for Family Business, Mexico, for research and impact on small family firms in Latin America.
Colleges
Erin Palacios, Fort Drum, journalism; and Katharine Thomas, Dexter, journalism, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.: Elliot Adkisson, Watertown; Tony Ahenkan, Evans Mills; Keren Asanji Madison, Fort Drum; Jonathan Bonetsantos, Watertown; Laura Benavides, Fort Drum; Jared Brick, Watertown; Alexandria Brown, Fort Drum; Joshua Cailer, Fort Drum; Michael Cameron, Fort Drum; Amy Clements, Dexter; Stephen Darko, Evans Mills; Tania Dawson, Fort Drum; Joel De La Cruz Gutierrez, Watertown; Jean M. Delgado Hernandez, Fort Drum; Mesay Demisse, Theresa; William Diaz, Fort Drum; Danielle Dwyer-Grant, Felts Mills; Adam Eisenhauer, Fort Drum; Sarah Foster-McKoy, Evans Mills; Gerard Gagne, Carthage; Melissa Galvan Mendoza, Carthage; Zuri Gandy, Fort Drum; Mario Garcia, Fort Drum; Sadie Gautreaux, Massena; Santiago Gonzales, Fort Drum; Jonathan Gonzalez, Watertown; Rogelio Gorena, Fort Drum; Travis Griffith, Fort Drum; Gustavo Gutierrez, Evans Mills; Brandi Hanvy, Fort Drum; Nicolas Hernandez, Evans Mills; Joshua Jackson, Evans Mills; Jayden Jang, Fort Drum; Staphanaika Janvier, Watertown; Christel Kiti, Fort Drum; Bernard Lithkousky, Carthage; Jerson Lopez, Evan Mills; Rhovy Ann Lott, Fort Drum; Devin Lujan, Fort Drum; Shantel McKenzie, Evans Mills; Semere Mekonen, Fort Drum; Karina Michael, Watertown; Gissell Miner, Evans Mills; Achille Crepin Ndoumou, Fort Drum; Kaylecia Nieves, Ogdensburg; Tochukwu Obiefuwa, Fort Drum; Dominic Osei Asibey, Carthage; Gareese Outar, Fort Drum; John Philadelphia, Evans Mills; Joshua Quattrone, Fort Drum; Justin Richman, Evans Mills; Simone Riley, Evans Mills; Isaac Rodriguez, Watertown; Ramil Sanchez, Fort Drum; Ryan Scott, Fort Drum; Staries Teke, Watertown; Brandon Thompson, Calcium; Jonathan Villarreal, Watertown; Joana Vito, Fort Drum; Cuong Vo, Evans Mills; Michelle Wawrzynski, Evans Mills; Travis Williams, Watertown; Samantha Winn, Carthage; and Scott Walker, Fort Drum.
Samuel Redden, Ellisburg; Matilyn Lovely, South Colton; and Madison Lesher, Watertown, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Daemen College, Amherst.
High Schools
The Rotary Club of Potsdam named Hunter LaPage, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, the February BOCES Student of the Month. Mr. LaPage is a student in the automotive tech program at BOCES Seaway Tech, Norwood.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has named Ian Premo, Ogdensburg Free Academy senior, as February BOCES Student of the Month. Mr. Premo is a student in the HVAC program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
