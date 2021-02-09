North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Cruz Juarez, Philadelphia, Company E, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, promoted to specialist; and Jonathan Leeson, Ogdensburg, 102nd Military Police Battalion, promoted to specialist.
Chuck Thorpe, professor of computer science at Clarkson University, Potsdam, has been named the chair of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) — USA Research and Development Policy Committee.
Dr. Beth Ann Jayne has joined the staff of North Country Family Health Center, Watertown. She is double boarded in both pediatrics and internal medicine.
A native of Watertown, she completed undergraduate education from SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse; and a combined internal medicine and pediatric residency at Albany Medical Center.
Kaitlyn Radley, Cape Vincent, marine science, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Courtney Cazziol, Hammond; Kaylee Tabolt, Lowville; and Mackenzie Gehrke, Mannsville, were named to the fall semester dean’ list at The College of St. Rose, Albany.
Neil Matott, Gouverneur; Courtney Boliver, Lowville; and Zoe Akers, Potsdam, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Caroline St. Croix, Lowville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Peyton Cronk, Brownville, cyber security; Trevor Gydesen, Evans Mills, mechanical engineering technology; Eden Vaughn, Mannsville, radiologic technology; Ruth Strickland, Watertown, health information technology; Kyle Fitzgerald, Constableville, mechanical engineering technology; Dalton Finster, Croghan, building trades — building construction; and Caitlynn Woodward, Croghan, diagnostic medical sonography.
