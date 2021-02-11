North country people
Michele Catlin, community outreach coordinator, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, recently completed training for diabetes paraprofessional level 1 from the American Association of Diabetes Educators.
Madison A. Neukirch, Adams Center, was named the February Honors Program Student of the Month at Jefferson Community College, Watetown. Ms. Neukirch, a natural sciences major with concentration in physical science, researched hydrogenation using nanoparticles and used multiple analytical tools and methods, such as spectroscopy and melting pot data, to identify the product.
Malori Mattimore, Croghan, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Sherman College, Spartansburg, S.C.
Emma Bishop, Lake Placid, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass. Ms. Bishop, a hospitality management major, is the daughter of Danielle Bishop and Brian Bishop.
Alec Sharlow, Watertown, graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt.
Richard Brown, Potsdam, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Wheaton (Ill.) College.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ithaca College: Sydnee Carroll, Massena; Erica Elcsisin, Calcium; Shaunte Gregoire, Rodman; Margaret Kent, Lisbon; Sydney Lorenc, Potsdam; Grace Merchant, Potsdam; Allison Moore, Mannsville; Grace Sawyko, Canton; Kelly Southwick, Massena; and Codie Wheeler, Lorraine.
Samuel Deleel, Copenhagen, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Winners of “The Healing Wilderness” NorthWind Fine Arts virtual juried art show have been announced:
First place — “Wings of Prey,” by Peter Thomas, $400
Second place — “April Showers Lifting,” by Penny Billings, $200
Third place — “Gold,” by Regina Quin, $100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.