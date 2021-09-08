North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: David Clarkson, Watertown, Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, promoted to specialist; Samuel Dufrene, Carthage, Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; Jedidiah Fanning, Henderson, A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private 1st class; Adam Simmons, Gouverneur, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to corporal; and Devon Willard, Heuvelton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to corporal.
Jason Farrand, Gouverneur, 107th Attack Wing, Gouverneur National Guard, was promoted to master sergeant on March 29.
Bethany Almeida was appointed assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Ms. Almeida earned a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Brown University, Providence, R.I.; and a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and professional writing from Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute.
SeaComm, Massena, has announced two new hires and a promotion within the credit union.
Jonathan Haggard, Massena, has joined as Informations Systems (IS) manager; coming to SeaComm with more than 20 years of experience in information technology.
Joshua Thomas, Essex, was named branch manager for the South Burlington location; coming to SeaComm with more than 10 years of experience in the financial service industry.
Kathryn Connor, Massena, was promoted to assistant vice president of retail operations and regional manager for SeaComm locations in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis Counties. Ms. Connor has worked with SeaComm since 2018, recently serving as assistant call center manager.
Philip White-Cree was appointed adjunct instructor of history at Clarkson University, Potsdam. He will teach classes “Historical Narrative Through an Indigeous Lens” and “Indigenous North America Post Contract.”
Evan J. Stark-Ennis, Hammond; and Lori-Lyn Froehlich, Malone, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Wichita (Kan.) State University.
Emily J. Lumbis, Watertown; and Claire T. Jennings, Watertown, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Emily Atkinson, Harrisville, senior, biology; Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, junior, accounting; Skyah Buker, Adams Center, sophomore, nursing; Joshua Caldwell, Watertown, junior, environmental studies; Mallory Cameron, Ogdensburg, senior, biology; Ashley Green, Belleville, junior, criminology and cybersecurity; Molly Hall, Adams Center, senior, biology; Emma Hellinger, Lowville, senior, biology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, junior, biology; Tucker Jordan, Lisbon, senior, biology; Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, senior, psychology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, junior, sociology; Nicholas Mallette, Watertown, sophomore, biology; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, senior, environmental science systems; Riley O’Shea, Canton, senior, psychology and Spanish; John Poggi, Watertown, senior, sociology; Brandon Rawson, Potsdam, senior, environmental science systems; Mary Root, Black River, senior, biochemistry; Cory Rutherford, Watertown, senior, political science; Kiannah Sadler, Natural Bridge, sophomore, nursing; Jordan Signor, Watertown, senior, English; Ryder Simser, Watertown, junior, marketing; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, junior, chemistry; Elizabeth Western, Lowville, junior, psychology; Rylie Willix, Theresa, sophomore, nursing; Ashley Wilson, Sackets Harbor, sophomore, nursing; Sara Wood, Lowville, sophomore, psychology; and Jenna Zimmerman, Adams, senior, psychology.
The following north country graduates of Le Moyne College, Syracuse, were named to the spring semester dean’s list: Michael Bondellio, Adams Center, bachelor’s degree, cybersecurity; Mallory Cooley, Clayton, bachelor’s degree, nursing; Margaret Crowley, Ogdensburg, bachelor’s degree, biology; Danielle Hough, Waddington, bachelor’s degree, psychology; and Kilie Sweet, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, psychology.
Hadeel Obeid, 2020 graduate of Potsdam Central School and member of Potsdam Majid, received the 2020 Potsdam Interfaith Community (PIC) Scholarship. Ms. Obeid is majoring in environmental engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Ashley Frink, Sackets Harbor, earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., on July 31.
