North country people
Careers
Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, recently honored employees for milestones in service.
20 Years: Kelly R. Brasel, Rose M. Busler, Terrance L. Cavanaugh, Mark K. Cloonan, Tonya Rae Covington, Gail Francine Dennie, Crystal Lynn DeWitt, Raiona Rae Fleming, Catherine A. Ford, Todd H. Fuller, Jody Renee Hanson, Garett Joseph Hayes, Lorraine E. Hoffman, Norma Jean Hunter, Scott J. Jacobs, Norravith Mathison, Carolyn Orton, Shelia Sheehan, Karen Elizabeth Stewart, Patricia A. Thomas, Sandra L. Veley, Laurie Jo Wayte and Kristin Elizabeth A. Worden
25 Years: Dawn Bastien, Monica J. Campbell, Brianne Nicole Castro, Pamela J. Childers, Cherene L. Derosia, Keitha R. Dupee, Patti Ann Freeman, Paul E. Gillette, Cynthia E. Hall, Debra S. Hamilton, Leisa F. Hamm, Tammie Hulbert, Jean R. Kress, Christopher Martin Lavin, Jennifer Eliza Lundy-Kalin, Randy J. Marino, Ruth H. Powell, Marco Schmidt, Betty Shelmidine, Sharon L. Sourwine, John Stano, Anne M. Tyler, Julie A. Verne and Danny W. Vincent
30 Years: Tina Marie Ackerman, Robert C. Ackley Jr., Evelyn R. Aviste, Kelly Reese Barker, Diane A. Chisamore, Amy E. Collins, Mary E. Gregory, Jennifer J. Haley, Jody L. Hewitt, Kimberly A. Jackson, Bonnie Louise Labarge, Stacey Michelle Mack, Debra Marino, Beverly M. Monica, Sandra Lee Netto and Nicole R. Simmons
35 Years: Kelly S. Burnash, Randal K. Halaburka, James P. King, Anthony J. Marra, Lisa L. Pittman, Lori A. Plantz and Debra A. Sumell
40 Years: Debra Farmer, Gale Freeman, Mary Gregory, Laura Houppert, Margaret Macaulay, Kelly Scee and Diane Tibbles
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at The College of St. Rose, Albany: Courtney Cazziol, Hammond, forensic psychology; Nicolas Kelson, Potsdam, cybersecurity; and Garret Smith, Port Leyden, forensic science.
Theresa Pratt, Lorraine, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville.
Thomas Dupee, Brownville; Cameron Morgan, Alexandria Bay; and Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Buffalo State College.
Spencer Lavin, Watertown, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Madison Mahady, Winthrop, music industry, was named to the spring semester provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta: Conrad Freed, Croghan, music industry; Alexis Gallant, Fort Drum, fashion and textiles; Joshua Hunt, Watertown, dietetics; and Dakota Woods, Ogdensburg, biology.
Cierra Balfour, Watertown; and Kaitlyn Burr, Dexter, graduated with bachelor’s degree from Buffalo State College.
Kathryn V. Thornthwaite, Black River, graduated from Goshen (Ind.) College, with a degree in music and secondary education.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loudonville: Cole Allen, Massena; Kallie Bauter, Port Leyden; Sydney Levison, Norwood; and Briar Schweinberg, Brantingham.
Hayley Gray, Potsdam, mechanical engineering at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute, recently completed an intensive research project titled Coexisting with Wildlife: Black Bears in Estes Park.
Krystin Lillie, Sackets Harbor, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
Brianna Daymont, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Cayuga Community College, Auburn.
Rebecca Anne Welsch, Canton, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Washburn University, Topeka, Kan.
Giavanna Doldo, Chaumont; and Lydia Maskell, Waddington, were named to the spring semester deans’ list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Lauren Shipp, Potsdam, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
Randi Mere, Massena, was recently inducted into Iota Iota Iota, the academic honor society for Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, at SUNY Oneonta.
Jackson Henning, Evans Mills, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.