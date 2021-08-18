North country people
Douglas Bohl, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has recently been promoted from associate professor to professor of mechanical and aeronautical engineering. Mr. Bohl has been a faculty member at Clarkson since 2006. He earned a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.; and has worked as a research assistant professor at the US Naval Academy and as a research engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Division.
Dr. Samantha Williams, emergency medicine specialist, has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health, practicing at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, and Massena Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams earned her medical degree from Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, SUNY Buffalo; and completed her emergency medicine residency program at the University of Rochester. She is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support, advanced trauma life support, neonatal advanced life support, pediatric advanced life support and basic life support; and is EMS Base Station certified.
Joan Caruso, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently promoted from clinical assistant professor to clinical associate professor of physician assistant studies. Prior to joining Clarkson in 2013, he was a gust lecturer and preceptor at D’Youville College, Buffalo, alongside clinical work. She has been a hospitalist PA-C at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, since 2008 and had worked as a Hospitalist PA-C for vent-weaning unit at Highland Hospital, Rochester.
Santosh Mahapatra, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was recently promoted from associate professor to professor of operations and information systems. Mr. Mahapatra joined Clarkson in 2006. He has been involved in teaching operations and supply chain management, strategic sourcing, logistics management, quality management and lean enterprise and supply chain environmental management; and has been been published in more than 20 refereed journal articles and more than 10 conference proceedings and academic reports.
Christopher Towler, Clarkson University, Potsdam, recently was promoted from assistant professor to clinical associate professor. Prior to Clarkson, he was an instructor and clinician, teaching primarily in cardiopulmonary physical therapy and acute care.
The following north country residents graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.: Al’Lainya Dumas, Massena; Natalie Hurlbut, Massena; Emma LaRose, Massena; Taylor Murray, Hannawa Falls; Benjamin Temkin, Canton; and Zachary Ward, Massena.
Zachary Ward, Massena; and Alexa White, Russell, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Emma Bentley-Hicks, Canton, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology with highest honors from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
The following north country residents graduated from Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.: Cody Borden, Castorland, master’s degree, athletic administration; Cameron Giroux, Chazy, master’s degree, business administration; and Samantha Barney, Lake Placid, master’s degree, reading and literacy.
Elizabeth Compo, Lowville, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Fairfield (Conn.) University.
Emma Bishop, Lake Placid, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Endicott College, Beverly, Mass.
On May 16, James W.H. Disalvatore, received a master’s degree in international relations from the American University, Washington, D.C. Mr. Disalvatore earned his degre in 2020, but was unable to participate in a graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He graduated in 2009 from Immaculate Heart Central School, Watertown; and in 2021 from Le Moyne College, Syracuse. In the following years, Mr. Disalvatore has taught English as a second language in both Russia and Vietnam. He is currently employed by the Kharon Group as an international analyst.
Abhinna Adhikari, Potsdam, recently graduated from the University of Connecticut.
John Daust, Calcium, recently graduated from Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.
Karyssa Rafter took $500 top prize at the Rotary Club of Potsdam annual Rubber Ducky Pluck, held July 10 in Ives Park. Proceeds send children with disabilities to summer camp at Dodge Pond. Other winners were: Laurie Thornton, $200 Potsdam gift certificate; Loretta Barksdale, $150; MIke Towns, $100; Levi Jones, $50 Potsdam gift certificate; Jacquie Kuno, $50 gift certificate; Christine Collins, $25 gift certificate; and Matthew Carista, $25 Stewart’s Shops card.
