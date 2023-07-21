North country people
SUNY Canton recently honored several employees with 2023 President’s Meritorious Service Awards: Derek L. Converse, Patrick Harrigton, Kirk K. Jones, Johanna M. Lee, JoEllen Oshier, Frederick W. Saburro and Sarah E. Todd.
Brian Navarra, Watertown, was recently promoted to executive territory manager and received the Platinum Performer award for the region at the Eli Lilly’s Northeast Regional Meeting, Syracuse.
Ashley Kalman-Smith, Massena, has joined the personal insurance team at Northern Insuring Inc., Potsdam. Kalman-Smith completed a pre-licensing class and obtained her Personal Insurance License from the New York State Department of Financial Services.
Dr. Nektarios Konstantinopoulos has joined the emergency medicine team of St. Lawrence Health, working in the emergency departments at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital. Konstantinopoulos earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vt.; and is board eligible by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Colleges
Alaynah Bowman, Watertown, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.
Mason Davis, Carthage, recently participated in the 13th annual Elmira College Student Research Conference.
Lucille Condon, Lisbon, nursing, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Olivia Sharpe, Hermon; and Zachary Platt and Andrew Platt, both of Rensselaer Falls, were named to the spring semester president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
Montana J. Dermott, Burke; and Valeria R. Titus, Chateaugay, graduated from CVPH School of Radiologic Technology, Plattsburgh.
Katharine Thomas, Dexter, journalism, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Emerson College, Boston, Mass.
McKenzie Way, Watertown, communication media and culture, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Tampa (Fla.).
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Nicholas Henry, Adams, sociology; Makayla Witt, Alexandria Bay, biology; Jeannette Oliveau, nursing, and Mary Root, biochemistry, both of Black River; Nicholas Estabrooks, Canton, biology; Perri Redden, Ellisburg, nursing; Drew Stein, biochemistry, and Jade Tichko, nursing, both of Evans Mills; Elizabeth Western, Lowville, psychology; Colby Randall, Mannsville, political science; Brinley Frederick, political science, and Katherine Smith, chemistry, both of Ogdensburg; Mason Vantassel, Philadelphia, biology; Mitchell Leeson, Theresa, human resource management and management and leadership; and Joshua, Caldwell, environmental science systems, Nicholas Mallette, biology, Kristen Hosmer, communications and English, and Angel Anne Solar, nursing, all of Watertown.
