North country people
Armed Forces
1st Lt. Corey Dufresne recently graduated from undergraduate pilot training.
1st Lt. Dufresne, 35, native of Massena, graduated in 2020 from officer training school at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., where he received his rank. He entered phase 1 pilot training at Columbus (Mo.) Air Force Base, crossing the stage to receive his pilot wings on Oct. 1, 2021. Following a move to Altus (Okla.) Air Force Base, he entered phase 2, learning the flight of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker. With checkride completion on April 28, 2022, he is stationed at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla., with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, supporting the Air Mobility Command’s mission of aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force.
Colleges
The following north country residents were named to the winter term dean’s list at Elmira College: Grace Larock, Massena; Elizabeth Murray, Norfolk; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg; and Courtney North, Norfolk.
Stacia Smith, Parishville, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.; Callie Dow, Massena, SUNY Plattsburgh; and Jeremiah Von Borstel, Massena, SUNY Plattsburgh, were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi, the national honor society for all academic disciplines.
The following north country students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges: Taylor M. Scoville, Adams; Edna R. Banjoko and Errin E. Thomas, both of Adams Center; Hallie J. Bain, Alexandria Bay; Caitlynn M. Cunningham and Kayleigh A. Ronas, both of Antwerp; Jordan J. Kelly and Michelle A. Wright, both of Black River; Nicholas L. Mason, Cape Vincent; Brian A. Watson, Carthage; Lily M. Lock and Madison, R. Wahl, Clayton; Danielle M. Cunningham and Sandra A. Jones, both of Copenhagen; Tara M. Hower and Tennysha Perdomo-Beltre, both of Evans Mills; Maribel Hernandez-Long, Ashley M.L. Huertas and Meghan Rames, Fort Drum; Michael J. Decker, Lacona; Ashley M. Hoffman, Lowville; Joelle Adams, Philadelphia; Benton P. Gill, Sackets Harbor; and Latara O. Antwine, Chanell M. Bacon, Jennifer A. Clark, Justyce J. Countryman, Soraya L. Crim, Natalie Diaz, Elijah A. Farrell, Abigail M. Gorrill, Alyssa M. Heath, Emma M. King, Janet C. Love, Katherine Monteith, Rose M. Nadal Ortiz, Paige M. Schultz, Landon W. Shedrick, Marissa E. Valvo, Lindsey Way and Michael D. Well, all of Watertown.
Aseman Bagheri Sheshdeh, Canton, biology, was recently iinducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Beta Beta Beta.
Emily Schreurs, Canton, neuroscience; and Hannah Tupper, Canton, English, were named to the fall semester dean’s list with distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton.
Ran Li, Potsdam, was recently inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma at the University at Scranton (Pa.), the business honor society.
Winners
Winners of the NorthWind Fine Arts annual spring juried show have been announced:
First place — “Lake Lila,” photograph, Robert Marrone, Vermontville
Second place — “Sunbather,” pencil drawing, Marilyn Cuellar, Cambridge, Minn.
Third place — “Strawberry Basket Weave,” fused glass, Marie Cogar, Saranac Lake
Winners of the WPBS Writers Contest have been announced.
Kindergarten:
First place — “Lily’s Birthday Party,” by Adelynn S.
Second place — “Ed’s Picnic,” by Edwin S.
Third place — “The Story of the Super Brothers,” by Alexander P.
First Grade:
First place — “The Tooth Fairy Cabin,” by Margaret R.
Second place — “The Magic Apples of Australia,” by Emma L.
Third place — “Jewel Princess and the Stolen Jewel,” by Naomi L.
Second Grade:
First place — “Slithering Snakes,” by Brady C.
Second place — “The Arctic Escape,” by Bryson E.
Third place — “Lily and the Guard,” by Emma T.
Third Grade:
First place — “The Ultimate Capybara,” by Corbin S.
Second place — “Super Sweets,” by Abigail P.
Third place — “The Everything Dragon,” by Jennavieve G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.