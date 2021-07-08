North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Wing Yu, Watertown, Joint Force Headquarters, promoted to colonel; Brooke Waters, Hammond, Company C, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, promoted to corporal; Marcus Stover, Evans Mills, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to private; Amber Freeman, Watertown, Company A, 1st Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, promoted to corporal; Trevor Siegfried, Watertown, A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to specialist; and Michael Clark, Adams, Company B, 427th Forward Support Battalion, promoted to sergeant.
Five faculty and staff of Jefferson Community College, Watertown, received 2021 State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. Marc M. Davis, Watertown, adjunct instructor of mathematics, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching; Christina Ebey, Watertown, assistant professor of geology, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching; Gail A. Patrick, Theresa, secretary, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service; Christine D. Pristash, Sackets Harbor, assistant professor of English, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service; and Gabrielle M. Thompson, Watertown, director of access and opportunity programs, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at SUNY Cortland: Hailie Addison, Ogdensburg, English; Jordan Bergen, Lowville, sport management; Madisyn Exford, Watertown, childhood early childhood education B-6; Kelsey Harris, Mannsville, psychology; Hayden Hart, Norwood, business economics; Monica Kirkey, Massena, sociology; Daniel Mayer, Lowville, inclusive education childhood; Jenna Ortlieb, Lowville, exercise science; McKinzi Over, Lowville, childhood early childhood education B-6; Kristen Page, Massena, childhood early childhood education B-6; Emma Stemples, Lisbon, business economics; Kelsey Tibbles, Watertown, childhood early childhood education B-6; and Joseph Wargo, Watertown, sport management.
Stephanie Smith, Adams, Nazareth College, Rochester, was inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Emma Bentley-Hicks, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Morgan Lasell, Watertown, was named to the fall semester president’s list at Northern Vermont University.
The following north country students of Hamilton College, Clinton, recently received awards: Anna Lyndaker, Lowville, senior, neuroscience, received The Senior Prize in Neuroscience; Arianna Robertson, Watertown, sophomore, received the H. Samuel Slater Prize in Romance Languages; and Chad Varney, Potsdam, junior, art, received the Michael Maslyn ‘01 Memorial Prize Scholarship.
Jessie Landis, Croghan, junior, biochemistry, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Va.
SUNY Potsdam graduates were honored with 2021 Faculty Awards: Joni Cullen, Theresa, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, childhood/early childhood education, with specialization in social sciences and history; and Tanner Wilson, Colton, summa cum laude with distinction, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics and middle/secondary mathematics education.
The following graduated from SUNY Fredonia: Joshua Paul Oshiro, Malone, bachelor’s degree, computer science; Meganne Kathryn Brenon, Brownville, bachelor’s degree, music education; Sarah Anna DeNardo, Watertown, bachelor’s degree, biology — adolescence education; Duncan Alexander Richardson, Clayton, bachelor’s degree, music education; Samantha Zagurski, West Leyden, bachelor’s degree, communication — public relations; and Amanda Jo Mason, Colton, bachelor’s degree, music industry.
SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Massena, recently awarded local students with Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships:
Emily Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode, Chateaugay, graduated from Chateaugay Central School with an academic average of 92.36. She has volunteered with Pre-K3 physical education and Burke Fire Department dinners; and works as a babysitter. She plans to attend North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, to major in early childhood education.
Christy Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode, Chateaugay, graduated from Chateaugay Central School with an academic average of 94.31. She has volunteered for Burke Fire Department dinners and helps with Pre-K3 physical education; and works part-time at Mountain Mart. She plans to attend the University at Albany, where he earned a Merit Scholarship for academic achievement, to major in informatics.
Molly Witkop, daughter of Robert and Lisa Witkop, Massena, graduated from Massena Central School with an academic average of 96.29. She has volunteered with the Elks Lodge and Trinity Catholic School; and is a certified lifeguard. She plans to attend St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind., where she earned the Dean’s Scholarship, to major in business.
Amy Gokey, daughter of Steven and Marsha Gokey, Malone, graduated from Franklin Academy, Malone, with an academic average of 90.1. She has volunteered with the Franklin County Dairy Princess/Promotion Program and Chateaugay 4-H Club; and works at Stargo Dairy Farm. She plans to attend SUNY Cobleskill, where she earned the Dairy Farmers of America Cares Foundation Scholarship, to major in agricultural business management.
Emalyn Martin, daughter of Patrick and Christina Martin, Canton, graduated from Canton Central School with an academic average of 94.63. She has volunteered for her high school blood drive; and dedicated time to Skate-Aid, Pee Wee Soccer and the school science fair. She plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, where she earned a Presidential Scholarship, to major in nursing.
Joshua Hargett, son of Teri and Timothy Hargett, Norwood, graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Norwood, with an academic average of 93.13. He served as lights and sound director for school talent shows, lifeguarding and as a referee for hockey; and was involved in several sports, including varsity soccer, indoor track and golf. He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, for electrical engineering.
Damien Thompson, son of Tewenta-hawih’tha’ Cole, Akwesasne, graduated from Salmon River Central School, Fort Covington, with an academic average of 86.28. He has volunteered as a laborer and apprentice as well as a singer. He plans to attend Paul Smith’s College to major in environmental science.
Anna Martin, daughter of Joel and Dianna Martin, Brushton, graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School, Brushton, with an academic average of 95.93. She has volunteered for Dollars for Scholars; worked several part-time jobs; and participated in The Clarkson School early college program her senior year. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in civil engineering.
Tyler Svarczkopf, son of Todd and April Svarczkopf, Brasher Falls, graduated from St. Lawrence Central School, Brasher Falls, with an academic average of 87.92. He has volunteered with the Tri-Town Minor Hockey Program as a skating instructor and worked a part-time job. He plans to attend Paul Smith’s College, where he earned a Provost Scholarship, to major in sports and event management.
