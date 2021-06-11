North country people
Albert Siver, survey technician, has recently joined the staff of Aubertine and Currier, Watertown. Mr. Siver, native of Brownville, attended General Brown Central School, Dexter; and studied land surveying at Paul Smith’s College. He worked for several engineering firms, traveling the country and performing survey work on construction and remediation projects.
Stephen E. Knight will retire at the end of May as CEO of United Helpers after 33 years of service. Mr. Knight joined the staff of United Helpers in August of 1988 as an assistant administrator of what was known as United Helpers Care Inc., now known as United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills. In 2001, he was promoted to director of operations and in 2009, he moved into the CEO position.
Silvana Andreescu, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Distinction in Factulty Mentoring for Research and Scholarship Award.
Elaine Roberts, Carthage, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, Bradford, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Vanessa Foulke, Lowville, earned an Academic Achievement Award at SUNY Oneonta, where she is earning a bachelor’s degree in digital and studio art.
Taylor Converse, Mary Donnelly and Isabella Grasso, all of Potsdam, were recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
The Adirondack Foundation has awarded $590,000 to several organizations in awards ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. Grant recipients include: Adirondack Community Outreach Center, Adirondack Health Institute, AdkAction.org, ARISE of Northern New York, Cornell Cooperative Extension — Essex County, Craigardan, Essex County Public Health, Essex Farm Institute, Hub on the Hill Joint Council for Economic Opportunity in Clint and Franklin Counties, Moriah Central School, Peru Central School District, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, Saranac Lake Youth Center, Schroon Lake Backpack Program, Salvation Army—Empire State Division—Plattsburg and Ticonderoga Central School District.
View Old Forge has announced winners of its 70th annual Central Adirondacks Art Show:
Masters Division Awards
First place — “The Tragedy at Big Moose,” by Greg Klein, Old Forge
Second place — “Adirondack River Scene,” by Judy Soprano, Livonia
Third place — “Early Morning,” by Nikolay Mikushkin, Syracuse
Special Category Awards
Outstanding Ceramic — “Woodland Raku Torso,” by Catherine Ellsworth, Watertown
Outstanding Abstract — “Hill Town,” by Carol Saggese, Oneonta
Outstanding Portrait — “How I Met My Wife,” by Stephen Fletcher, Forestport
Stevenson Hume Evans Scholarship — “Silver Morning,” by Alana Haehl, Old Forge
Masters Division — Brenda Cretney, Brockport; Martha Deming, Remsen; Edward Donnelly, Tupper Lake; Stephen Fletcher, Forestport; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville; Gregory Williams, Olmstedville; Ann larsen, Edinburg; Lynda Naske, Johnstown; David Reichard, Sherrill; and Tara Charles, Auburn.
Open Show Awards
3D/Sculpture/Functional:
First place — “Dipping the Midnight Breeze,” by Suzanne Firsching, Frankfort
Second place — “Perky Kingfisher,” by William Whitehill, Utica
Third place — “Serenity,” by Bette Rintrona, Old Forge
Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:
First place — “Departure Coming Home,” by William Stephens, Honeoye Falls
Second place — “Circle of Life 5: Spring Splendor,” by Sherrie L. Turkheimer, Saratoga Springs
Third place — “Suffolk Sunset,” by Pamela Lynch, Oneida
Painting:
First place — “Barefoot,” by Marybeth Sorber, Syracuse
Second place — “Bougainvillea,” by Jana Laxa, Hamilton
Third place — “Buttermilk Falls,” by Diane Bellenger, Rocherster
Photography:
First place — “Orange Glow,” by Gary Larsen, Edinburg
Second place — “The Glory of Dawn,” by David Waite, Amsterdam
Third place — “Rooted in Color,” by Sherrill Barlow, Rochester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.