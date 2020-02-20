North country people
The following local members of the Army National Guard received promotions: Miranda Duff, Watertown, Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private first class; Andrew Gray, Carthage, Company B (Maintenance), 427the Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private first class; Nicholas Larose, Watertown, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private; and Colby Jenkinson, North Lawrence, Company B, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private first class.
Also, Dylan Frederick, Mannsville, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery, promoted to specialist; Cara Waldeck, Evans Mill, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to specialist; Austin Valenzuela, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private; Donald Childers, Carthage, Joint Forces Headquarters, promoted to master sergeant; Morgan Ward, Hermon, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private; Philip Hughes, Antwerp, Company D (Forward Support Company Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to chief warrant officer 3; and Christian Gould, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Christ Newhook, native of Dexter, serves in the U.S. Navy at Naval Base Guam. Mr. Newhook, a 2015 graduate of Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton, is a hospital corpsman and responsible as a diving medic.
The following local members of the Army National Guard re-enlisted service: Private 1st Class Dustin Leppert, Lowville, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team; and Staff Sgt. Rodney Chase, Heuvelton, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 369th Sustainment Brigade.
Laurie Brown, nurse practitioner, joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health System, working for Gouverneur Hospital through the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Specialty Practice. Ms. Brown graduated from SUNY Institute of Technology, Utica, and is American Nurses Credentialing Center Board Certified.
Michael Rygel, geology professor at SUNY Potsdam, received the 2019 GIS Champion Award from the New York State Geographic Information Systems Association at their convention, NYGeoCon, held in September.
Iman Paul was recently appointed assistant professor of consumer and organizational studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam. Mr. Paul received his Ph.D. in marketing from Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., and a master’s degree in business administration from George Washington University, Washington, D.C. He previously served as an instructor and teaching assistant at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Lauren D. Petley was recently appointed assistant professor of psychology at Clarkson University, Potsdam. A patent-holding cognitive neuroscientist, Ms. Petley received a Ph.D. in experimental psychology from the University of Ottawa, and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience from Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario.
Heather M. Shattuck has been appointed clinical assistanat professor of physical therapy at Clarkson University, Potsdam. She has served the department as a clinical instructor since 2014. Ms. Shattuck has a post-professional doctorate of physical therapy from Utica College and a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from D’Youville College, Buffalo. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the state chapter and pediatric section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.