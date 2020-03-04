North country people
Airman Kyle F. Stearne has graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Airman Stearne, son of Autumn and Tim Brown, Harrisville, and Brian and Donna Stearn, Knightdale, N.C., is a graduate of Harrisville Central School. He will complete technical training at Sheppard Air Force Base and Holloman Air Force Base.
The following local members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Lateia Gravett, Russell, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private first class; Tiffannie Brouse, Fort Drum, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private; Morgan Ward, Hermon, Company B (Maintenance), 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private; Devon Willard, Heuvelton, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to private first class; Christian Gould, Evans Mills, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-108th Infantry, promoted to private; Jaden Sackett, Potsdam, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2-101 Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private first class; and Samuel Dufrene, Carthage, Headquarters and Service Company, 642nd Support Battalion, promoted to private.
Amy Clarke, Watertown, social work, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Ms. Clarke is the daughter of Cindy and Larry Hoistion, Watertown.
Andrea M. Smith, Watertown, social work, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Ms. Smith is the daughter of Kathryn Winsett, Watertown.
Jesse Turner, Sackets Harbor, earned a bachelor’s degree, cum laude meritum, from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
The following north country veterinary technician students at SUNY Canton were recently inducted into Tau Phi Zeta: Jacqueline J. Brouty, Watertown; Sierra Erwin, Lisbon; Aubrey N. Kidder, Carthage; Jessica L. Knapp, Cape Vincent; Chelsea Major, Carthage; and Abigail E. Savage, Canton.
Erica Jernigan, Adams, social work, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Ms. Jernigan is the daughter of Craig and Tina Monaco, Adams.
Sarah M. Wilder, Copenhagen, was named the featured Honors Program Student of the Month for November at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Ms. Wilder, a business administration major, conducted a research project on how generations react to business marketing techniques for one of her honors options.
Darren T. Ricalton, Canton, statistics; and Cheryl T. Squires, Canton, economics-mathematics, students at St. Lawrence University, Canton, were recently inducted into Pi Mu Epsilon, the national mathematics honorary society.
Autumn Kerr and Lauren Woodcock, both of Ogdensburg, were recently honored with Elmira College Key Awards.
The following north country residents were named to the summer semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Byron Magee and Martha Wroten, both of Carthage; Correene Moore, Fort Drum; and Shawn Nicholson, Watertown.
Timothy Warren Holzmann, Madrid, earned a doctorate in industrial engineering from Clemson (S.C.) University.
Winners of the Thousand Islands International Piano Compeititon, sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, have been announced. The 17th annual competition, held Sept. 8, hosted both junior an senior divisions.
Senior Division:
First place — Aaron Kurz, 24, Dallas, Texas
Second place — Yong Murray, 24, Groton, Mass.
Third place — Gregory Hartmann, 25, Milwaukee, Wis.
Honorable mention — Anastasia Kulikova, 21, Toronto, Ontario
Audience favorite — Katherine Benson, 25, Jonesborough, Tenn.
Junior Division:
First place — Kevin Chen, 15, Gatineau, Quebec
Second place — Carrie Chen, 17, Emerson, N.J.
Third place — Stephanie Ding Dragon, 16, Ashburn, Va.
Honorable mentions — Kevin Chen and Carrie Chen
Winners have been announced forf the Duck Pluck, sponsored by Norwood Kiwanis Club to benefit a scholarship fund :
First place — Gary Casey, $300
Second place — Hal Oney, $150
Third place — Craig LaBrake, $50
