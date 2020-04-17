North country people
Dr. Amit Shanker, board certified cardiologist, has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital through the Leroy Outpatient Center, Potsdam.
Dr. Shanker has 20 years of clinical expertise; is American Board of Internal Medicine certified in Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiac Electrophysiology. He has served as an associate professor of medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York City, and medical director at the Center for Advanced Arrhythmia Medicine.
Dr. Scott Ulberg recently joined the Children’s Home of Jefferson County as medical director. He will be responsible for coordination and oversight of medical care provided and quality of services. Dr. Ulberg is board certified in both General and Adolescent Psychiatry. He completed a residency in psychiatry and a fellowhip in child and adult psychiatry from Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
Elise Cole, registered nurse, Center for Cancer Care, Potsdam, was recently awarded Oncology Nurse Navigator certification.
Darien Jackson, registered nurse, Center for Cancer Care, Potsdam, recently received specialty certification as an oncology-certified nurse.
Aubertine and Currier announced the hiring of a second licensed surveyor and a third licensed architect.
Timothy O. Langdon, licensed surveyor in the land surveying department, has more than 29 years of experience. From Malone, he has managed and supervised projects for private individuals in addition to Franklin County and the state Department of Correction.
Brian M. Krueger recently received his New York State Architectural License. He started at Aubertine and Currier as an architectural intern in October of 2012.
Jonathan Bartholomew was recently named vice president and LPL financial advisor at Northern Credit Union, Watertown. With more than 16 years of experience in the field, Mr. Bartholomew will lead strategic operations.
Deborah LaRock, United Helpers, was recently honored with the first “Fannie Frank Distinguished CNA Award. Ms. LaRock, Gouverneur, has been a United Helpers, Canton, employee for more than 27 years. United Helpers volunteers and donors Dr. Edward I. and Barbara K. Gordon created the award in tribute to Dr. Gordon’s grandmother.
Dr. Stuart Hoffman, general surgeon, has recently joined the medical staff of Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone. Dr. Hoffman completed his residency in general surgery at Brown University School of Medicine, Providence, R.I. Since 2007, he has served as medical director of trauma at Northern Arizona Healthcare, Cottonwood, Ariz. He was general surgeon at the University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital from 2012 to 2016; and chief of surgery at Gouverneur Hospital from 2010 to 2013. He graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa., and is board certified in general surgery.
Dr. Daniel Laury, OB/GYN, recently joined the medial staff of Women’s Health Center at Alice Hyde Medical Center, Malone. Dr. Laury graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City, and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pa. He is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
Scott Yeager, Evans Mills; and Correene Moore, Fort Drum, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) University.
Emmalyn Dupree, Massena, received a travel award to present research at the 32nd Sanibel Conference on “Mass Spectrometry — Unraveling the Exposome” in Captiva Island, Fla. Ms. Dupreee is a chemistry doctoral candidate at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Allison McElheran, Watertown, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Misericordia University, Dallas, Pa.
Emma Bentley-Hicks, Canton, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Caden Durham, Adams; Samantha Flynn, Ogdensburg; and Lorraine Hollis, Ogdensburg, were named to the fall semester president’s list at Siena College, Loudonville.
The following were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College, Loundonville: Theresa Betz, North Lawrence; Cassidy LaPierre, Gouverneur; Caitlin Lashbrooks, Croghan; Sydney Levison, Norwood; and Dina Olmstead, Brantingham.
Xandria Smith, Watertown, freshman, was on the fall semester dean’s list at Mercer University, Macon, Ga.
Callie Fulmer, Clayton, along with fellow students at Elmira College, recently participated in the Elmira College Term II Student Art Show.
Lucas Vaadi, Mannsville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Nichols College, Dudley, Mass.
Dylan Kernehan, Redwood, communications, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
The following were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Cazenovia College: Janella Brothers, Winthrop; Paige Davis, Massena; Kirsten Joslin, Lowville; Kayna Kloster, Croghan; Allyson Laflair, Canton; Elizabeth Mallette, Lowville; Sheridan Mann, Massena; Allison McGrath, Watertown; Brooke Newton, Parishville; and Hailee Thomas, Clayton.
Aubrie Liddell, Waddington, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Keuka College, Keuka Park. Miss Liddell, daughter of Kevin and Kelly Liddell, Waddington, is a sophomore child and family studies major.
James Hart, Watertown, graduated from Baylor University, Waco, Texas, with a doctorate in physician assistant studies, clinical orthopaedics.
Collin Hirschey, Carthage, was named to the fall high honors list at Pomfret (Conn.) School, an independent college preparatory school.
Jefferson County Farm Bureau received five County Awards of Excellence at the December meeting of the New York Farm Bureau in Binghamton. In addition to awards in membership, agriculture promotion and outreach, leadership and county farm bureau management, legislative advocacy and distinguished president, the bureau received a Gold Key Award for overall program accomplishment.
The following placed in weekly bridge games, sponsored by the Northern New York Duplicate Bridge Club:
Dec. 6 “B”: First place, Sandra Haight and Susan Tontarski; second place, Renee Lustick and Gloria Rothschild; third place, Debra Suller and Roxanne Pratt; and fourth place, Judith Christley and Carole Brown
Dec. 9: First place, Ann Sellers and Patricia Macklin; second place, Debra Suller and Helen Keohane; and third place, Rachel Fielding and Judy Vespa
Dec. 16: First place, Sue Glomboski and Ann Sellers; second place, Alice LeRoy and Gloria Rothschild; and third place, Judy Vespa and Mai Liinve.
Dec. 20: First place, Alice LeRoy and Helen Keohane; and second place, Ann Sellers and Gloria Rothschild
Dec. 23: First place, Judy Vespa and Helen Keohane; and second place, Gloria Rothschild and Rachel Fielding
Dec. 27: First place, Phyllis Plante and Ann Sellers; and second place, the Rev. Leo Wiley and Mildred Mosko
Dec. 30: First place, Helen Keohane and Judy Vespa; second place, Debra Suller and Gloria Rothschild; and third place, Alice LeRoy and Ann Sellers
Jan. 3: First place, Maureen Gough and Judith Christley; second place, Renee Lustick and Carole Brown; and third place, Mai Liinve and Alice LeRoy
Jan. 6: First place, Phyllis Plante and Gloria Rothschild; and second place, Debra Suller and Helen Keohane
