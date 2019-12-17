North country people
Maureen “Reen” Woods, registered nurse, was honored by St. Lawrence Health System as Employee of the Quarter. Ms. Woods joined Gouverneur Hospital in October of 2015 and is part of the medical surgical pediatrics/detoxification teams.
Stephanie Rogers has joined the hospitalist team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Rogers joined the emergency department of CPH, where she worked for 12 years, serving in several capacities, including as charge and staff registered nurse and clinical coordinator. She earned a master’s degree and family nurse practitioner degree from Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. She is dual national certification in adult emergency nursing and pediatric emergency medicine.
Judy Tubolino was honored by Massena Memorial Hospital, recently retiring following a career in healthcare that began in 1979. She joined MMH in May of 1982, working in the intensive and cardiac care unit. In July of 1987, she left MMH and returned in November of 1990, assuming the role of director of infection control/epidemiology and employee health. Ms. Tubolino took on the role of director of primary care centers and practice administrator with Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam in May of 2002 and re-joined MMH in 2016 as director of performance improvement and risk management.
Dr. Payam Hadian, family practitioner, has joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System at Gouverneur Hospital, through the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Specialty Practice. Dr. Hadian is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, earned his medical degree from Boston University (Mass.) School of Medicine, and completed his residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.
The following faculty and staff from SUNY Canton were honored for promotions over the past year: Anthony A. Ange, janitor; Christopher T. Bradford, campus safety specialist; Elizabeth A. Brown, professor; Matthew J. Burnett, professor; Taylor N. Charles, educational opportunity program counselor and advisor; Lucas Craig, associate professor; Michelle Currier, instructor; Ryan Dean, janitor; Amanda L. Deckert, personnel associate; Chad M. Delosh, assistant director; Marela M. Fiacco, assistant professor; Alicia Flynn, senior staff assistant; Clifford Harvey, janitor; John J. Jodice, full time help desk technician; Kathryn Kennedy, assistant director of career services; Tatsuhito Koya, associate professor; Nicholas E. Ladd, lecturer; Patrick K. LaPierre, professor; Melissa E. Lee, associate professor; Christina Lesyk, assistant professor; Jiayuan Lin, professor; Kevin M. McAdoo, lecturer; Janet Parcell-Mitchell, associate professor; Jennifer L. Polniak, associate counselor; Paul E. Todd, lecturer; Jennifer Whittaker, senior assistant librarian; Cori Wilhelm, library director; and Ali S. Zaidi, professor.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester president’s list at Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica: Katelyn T. Burger, liberal arts and sciences-general studies, and Hannah N. Hutchinson, liberal arts and sciences-psychology, both of Boonville; Collette Mech, Camden, liberal arts and sciences-general studies; Luke M. Rubar, Castorland; Shelly L. Gokey, Glenfield, liberal arts and sciences-general studies; Alexis A. Olmstead, Greig; and Aleah Young, Lowville.
Michelle Mercado, Carthage, graduated from Ohio Christian University, Circleville, Ohio, with an associate degree in human services.
Molly Olivia Burger, daughter of Leo Burger and Lisa Thomas, Hermon, graduated magna cum laude from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in German and international studies.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Kegan Sovay, Canton, new media interactive development; Delaney Ball, Potsdam, political science; Jesse James, Parishville, film and animation; Stefan Nortz, Lowville, electrical engineering; Taylor Baird, Clayton, business administration-accounting; Erica Delles, Carthage, biology; Mallory Bridge, Antwerp, software engineering; Valerie Clark, Potsdam, film and animation; Syvanna Elk, Hammond, psychology; Noah Goldie, Canton, applied mathematics; Travis White, Russell, university exploration; John Albrecht, Theresa, computer engineering; Kai Shuang Huang, Adams, chemical engineering; Gabrielle Cole, Norwood, mechanical engineering; Kelsey Lawton, Natural Bridge, biology; Morgan Seller, Lyons Falls, civil engineering technology; Benjamin Hare, Adams Center, business administration-management; William Spicer, Henderson, supply chain management; Leilani Seegars, Watertown, mechanical engineering technology; Maeve Wells, Brasher Falls, biomedical sciences; Brandon Munger, Lowville, photographic and imaging arts; Tiger Chapman, Cape Vincent, international business; and Heather Williams, Watertown, medical illustration.
Brett Goodman, Chaumont, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, Mass. Mr. Goodman majors in liberal arts.
Several cadets graduated from training through SUNY Canton: Leah M. Alestra, officer for Norfolk Police Department, received Director’s 110% Award; Dylan M. Johnson, deputy for Franklin County Sheriff’s Department; Andrew D. Layng, officer for Ogdensburg Police Department; Lindsey M. Landphere, officer for Canton Police Department, received best overall David Sullivan Award and a fitness award; Mason M. Maitland, deputy for Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, won Defensive Tactics Award; Joshua J. Rose, officer for Canton Police Department, received top shot award and emergency vehicle operations course award; Nathan B. Sheen, officer for Gouverneur Police Department; Nathan Senick-Albanese, deputy for St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, received overall academic award.
The Empire-Hermon Chapter 68 of the Order of the Eastern Star, Canton, has awarded scholastic awards to local graduating students: Jessica Sievers and Emma Goodrow, both of Mannsville; MaCaillis Allen, Edwards-Knox Central School, Russell; Alfredo Guzman, Canton Central School; and Karissa Smith, Hermon-DeKalb Central School, DeKalb Junction.
Shaunté Gregoire, daughter of Kishma and Earl Gregoire, Rodman, earned the 2019 Henry Coffeen Memorial Award. A recent graduate of South Jefferson Central School, Adams, she will attend Ithaca College to study clinical health studies and physical therapy. Miss Gregoire was an active member of the South Jefferson Central School community, serving as student council president; as a member of SADD, French club, Sources of Strength, swing choir; and has volunteered for both school and community events. She was a two sport varsity athlete, competing in both cross country and track and field.
The Canton Zonta Club presented scholarships at their annual dinner, held in June:
Putnam-Pitts Scholarship — Daisy Bissonette
Members’ Memorial Scholarship — Katie Dollinger
Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award — Madeline Rousell
Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship — Jennifer Zhang
SUNY Canton Endowment Fund Scholarships — Nancy Dulmage, Koreena Waite and Jennifer Hay
Ogdensburg Pro Musica Chorus announced recipients of their 2019 scholarships and the annual Sally Bibbens Scholarship:
Pro Musica Scholarships — Jordan Sovie, Chyanne Turner, Kailey House, Morgan Sabre, Maria Langford, Rhianna Chapin and Lindsie Ellis
Sally Bibbens Scholarship — Tyler Beaulieu
