Pictured, from left, are Bridgit Millard, Alpha Zeta scholarship chair; Zoey Anderson, scholarship winner; and Zachary Anderson, Zoey’s father. Submitted photo

North country people

Careers

Healther Lance, clinical therapist, Community Clinic of Jefferson County, Watertown, recently was certified in EMDR (Eye Movement, Desentization and Reprocessing therapy).

Colleges

Paige M. Schultz, Watertown, was named the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program for the month of May. Ms. Schultz, humanities and social science major and concentration in psychology, conducted an exit survey to determine the outcome of pairing students of imilar socioeconomic backgrounds as an honors option.

Gideon Smith, Lisbon, SUNY Potsdam senior, was honored with a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Mr. Smith majors in chemistry, with dual minors in biology and wilderness education.

Charlotte Distolle-Rusch, Copenhagen, master’s degree, clinical mental health counseling; and Christina Leshko, Canton, doctor of philosophy, leadership, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Sierra Crites, Libranda Kopcik and Ashley Lehman Lujan, all of Fort Drum; and Deborah Boyanski and Cassandra Bruce, both of Watertown.

The following north country residents were recently inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, national leadership honor society: Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur, Elmira College; Virginia Hines, Canton, Sewanee (Tenn.): The University of the South; Fato Kerma, Canton, St. Lawrence University, Canton; Kelsea Whittier, Canton, St. Lawrence University, Canton; and Juliet Tavernier, Carthage, St. Lawrence University, Canton.

High Schools

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Madison Parker, Lisbon Central School senior, as May BOCES Student of the Month. Miss Parker is in the helath careers program at Northwest Technical Center BOCES, Ogdensburg.

Zoey Anderson, daughter of Zachary and Alicia Anderson, Deferiet, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship. The $500 grant was given at the scholarship dinner, held May 11 at Stefano’s Restaurant, Carthage. Miss Anders, Carthage Central School senior, will attend Buffalo State College.

Several local teens recently completed their 4-H tractor safety certification course: Nolan Brownell, Mannsville; Darrian Brown, Turin; Jacob Davis, Boonville; Dawson Jones, Lowville; Dakota Maciejko, Constableville; Nathan Virkler, Beaver Falls; and Hunter Zawisza, Boonville.

Winners

Winners of the View (Arts Center) Old Forge 71st annual Central Adirondack Art Show have been announced:

Masters Division:

First place — “Carnival,” by David Dorsey, Pittsford

Second place — “The Old Chicken Coop,” by Robert Willman, Little Falls

Third place — “Great Horn Resting,” by William Whitehill, Utica

Outstanding Ceramic — “TOW Bar Rose,” by Suzanne Firsching, Frankfort and Old Forge

Outstanding Abstract — “Maybe a Flower,” by Sally Clark

Outstanding Portrait — “Jim,” by Janet Marie Yeates, Northville

Members Award — “Minnow Brook,” by Thomas Slocum, Syracuse

Outstanding Fiber Award — “Jackson,” by Nancy DiDonato, Diamond Point

Open Show Awards:

3-Dimensional/Sculpture/Functional:

First place — “Whisper,” by Moe Lalonde, Clinton

Second place — “Fish Stool,” by Michael Leach, pennelville

Third place – “Deep Water Dream II,” by Edwin Falk, Lyons Falls

Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:

First place — “Driftwood Zen,” by Lynda Naske, Johnstown

Second place — “Why Not, Wyandotte?,” by Pamela Vogan, Oneida

Third place — “Moose River,” by Susan Murphy, Liverpool

Painting:

First place — “On Moose River,” by Jay Costanza, Webster

Second place — “Sacred Vessel,” by Patrice Maloney, Webster

Third place — “Barn No. 2, Number Three Road,” by Nicholas Roes, Lowville

Photography:

First place — “The Best Seats in Town,” by Wendy Barrett, Leonardsville

Second place — “Rainbow xs Two,” by Anthony M. Rabasca, Rome

Third place — “Quiet,” by Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake

