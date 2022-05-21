North country people
Careers
Healther Lance, clinical therapist, Community Clinic of Jefferson County, Watertown, recently was certified in EMDR (Eye Movement, Desentization and Reprocessing therapy).
Colleges
Paige M. Schultz, Watertown, was named the featured Jefferson Community College Honors Program for the month of May. Ms. Schultz, humanities and social science major and concentration in psychology, conducted an exit survey to determine the outcome of pairing students of imilar socioeconomic backgrounds as an honors option.
Gideon Smith, Lisbon, SUNY Potsdam senior, was honored with a Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence. Mr. Smith majors in chemistry, with dual minors in biology and wilderness education.
Charlotte Distolle-Rusch, Copenhagen, master’s degree, clinical mental health counseling; and Christina Leshko, Canton, doctor of philosophy, leadership, graduated from the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Columbia (Mo.) College: Sierra Crites, Libranda Kopcik and Ashley Lehman Lujan, all of Fort Drum; and Deborah Boyanski and Cassandra Bruce, both of Watertown.
The following north country residents were recently inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, national leadership honor society: Hailey Clancy, Gouverneur, Elmira College; Virginia Hines, Canton, Sewanee (Tenn.): The University of the South; Fato Kerma, Canton, St. Lawrence University, Canton; Kelsea Whittier, Canton, St. Lawrence University, Canton; and Juliet Tavernier, Carthage, St. Lawrence University, Canton.
High Schools
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Madison Parker, Lisbon Central School senior, as May BOCES Student of the Month. Miss Parker is in the helath careers program at Northwest Technical Center BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Zoey Anderson, daughter of Zachary and Alicia Anderson, Deferiet, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship. The $500 grant was given at the scholarship dinner, held May 11 at Stefano’s Restaurant, Carthage. Miss Anders, Carthage Central School senior, will attend Buffalo State College.
Several local teens recently completed their 4-H tractor safety certification course: Nolan Brownell, Mannsville; Darrian Brown, Turin; Jacob Davis, Boonville; Dawson Jones, Lowville; Dakota Maciejko, Constableville; Nathan Virkler, Beaver Falls; and Hunter Zawisza, Boonville.
Winners
Winners of the View (Arts Center) Old Forge 71st annual Central Adirondack Art Show have been announced:
Masters Division:
First place — “Carnival,” by David Dorsey, Pittsford
Second place — “The Old Chicken Coop,” by Robert Willman, Little Falls
Third place — “Great Horn Resting,” by William Whitehill, Utica
Outstanding Ceramic — “TOW Bar Rose,” by Suzanne Firsching, Frankfort and Old Forge
Outstanding Abstract — “Maybe a Flower,” by Sally Clark
Outstanding Portrait — “Jim,” by Janet Marie Yeates, Northville
Members Award — “Minnow Brook,” by Thomas Slocum, Syracuse
Outstanding Fiber Award — “Jackson,” by Nancy DiDonato, Diamond Point
Open Show Awards:
3-Dimensional/Sculpture/Functional:
First place — “Whisper,” by Moe Lalonde, Clinton
Second place — “Fish Stool,” by Michael Leach, pennelville
Third place – “Deep Water Dream II,” by Edwin Falk, Lyons Falls
Drawing/Printmaking/Mixed Media:
First place — “Driftwood Zen,” by Lynda Naske, Johnstown
Second place — “Why Not, Wyandotte?,” by Pamela Vogan, Oneida
Third place — “Moose River,” by Susan Murphy, Liverpool
Painting:
First place — “On Moose River,” by Jay Costanza, Webster
Second place — “Sacred Vessel,” by Patrice Maloney, Webster
Third place — “Barn No. 2, Number Three Road,” by Nicholas Roes, Lowville
Photography:
First place — “The Best Seats in Town,” by Wendy Barrett, Leonardsville
Second place — “Rainbow xs Two,” by Anthony M. Rabasca, Rome
Third place — “Quiet,” by Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake
