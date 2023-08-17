North country people
Dr. Zachary Reed, DO, joined the emergy medicine team of St. Lawrence Health, working in emergency departments at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital. Dr. Reed earned a doctorate of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, Pa.; and completed his residency through Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira.
Dereck Cupernall, Clayton, physics and mathematics, received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction from Hartwick College, Oneonta.
The following north country students at SUNY Canton completed presidential internships: Eric Armstrong, Black River, automotive technogy; Benjiman Boyd, Norwood, applied psychology; Marissa McNealy, Evans Mills, forensic criminology; Christy Patnode, Chateaugay, technological communications; Karli St. Ann, Malone, criminal investigation; and Erin Stickney, Norwood, technoliogical communications.
Prachi Patel, Potsdam, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree from Kean University, Union, N.J.
Zoe Esterly, Ogdensburg, psychology, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Elise Deuel, Potsdam; Grace Phelps, Watertown; and Amanda Woods, Colton, were named to the spring semester president’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Grace Phelps, Watertown; and Amanda Woods, Colton, were named to the spring semester trustees’ list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Grace Mear, Lowville; and Chloe O’Shea, Canton, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
The following north country residents graduated with bachelor’s degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology in May: Mallory Bridge, Theresa, software engineering; Declan Dougan, Potsdam, industrial engineering; Sophia Benoit, diagnostic medical sonography, and Koeby Judware, mechanical engineering, both of Massena; Blake LaValley, Dexter, mechanical engineering; Nicholas Dano, Watertown, management information systems; and Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology.
The following north country residents graduated from the University at Albany: Gabriella Dunkelberg, Gouverneur, master’s degree, curriculum development and instructional technology; Reed Chapman, master’s degree, political science, and Arieana Rodriguez-Santana, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, psychology, both of Massena; Emmalie Ladouceur, Ogdensburg, summa cum laude, bachelor’s degree, history; Amanda Averill, Parishville, master’s degree, curriculum development and instructional technology; and Kevin Beha, bachelor’s degree, human development, Katelyn Clemons, cum laude, bachelor’s degree, human development, and Madison Gregg, master’s degree, criminal justice, all of Potsdam.
Miles Gendebien, Ogdensburg; and Sanaa Gordon, Carthage, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Tufts University, Medford, Mass.
Gabriel Schmid-Doyle, Canton; Sofia Rubin, Madrid; and Mary Goff, Watertown, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
Kati Jock, Citizen Advocates vice president and COO, was recently elected to the board of directors for United Way of Northern New York.
Debra Davis, Croghan, was named the 2022 New York Queen of TOPS Club Inc., for her weight loss of 100 pounds through the program. She was honored at the state recognition event, held in June in Niagara Falls.
Riveredge Dairy, Lewis County; and Adam Young, Jefferson County, earned New York Dairy of Distinction Awards from Cornell Cooperative Extension.
