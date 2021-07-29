North country people
Scott Mason, Cape Vincent, National Guard 1427th Transporation Company, was recently promjoted to corporal.
SeaComm recently honored several staff members who reached career milestones.
35 Years — Tim King, facilities specialist; 25 Years — Audra Lashomb, ACH/EFT payment specialist; 15 Years — Barbara Bessette, branch manager; Donna Deruchia, call center manager; Kathy Dunkelberg, BSA analyst; Rose Lapoint-Matthews, head teller; and 5 Years — Lily Pomainville, teller; Secilley Shipman, assistant branch manager; and Taylor Thrasher, Call Center Representative, 5 years.
Joshua Thomas, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was promoted from assistant professor to associate professor of physics. He is also the director of the Reynolds Observatory. Mr. Thomas joined Clarkson in 2021 and teaches introductory physics and astrophysics. He earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and Ph.D. in physics from the University of Toledo (Ohio); graduating magna cum laude with departmental honors.
