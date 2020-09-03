North country people
Samuel Dufrene, Carthage, Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Support Battalion, Army National Guard, was recently promoted to private first class.
Master Sgt. Timothy W. Barber, Army, recently retired after 37 years of service and 33 years in the Federal Technician Program, Fort Drum. In service, he was deployed twice to Afghanistan, once to Kuwait and served two years in German. Master Sgt. Barber, son of Rose Barber, Pulaski, and the late Ellsworth Barber, is a 1982 graduate of Sandy Creek Central School. He and his wife, Lynn, reside in Black River with their children, Tim and Allison.
Dr. David Layer, anesthesiologist, has joined the medical team of Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, as chief of anesthesiology.
Dr. Layer earned his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Mo., and underwent a transitional internship with William Beaumont Army Medical Center, El Paso, Texas. He completed his residency in general anesthesia at the University of Rochester Medical School.
Dr. Randolph Hutter, board certified cardiologist, joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Dr. Hutter is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases. He underwent cardiovascular and interventional cardiology fellowships at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York City, where he also conducted his residency. He earned his medical degree at Ludwig-Maximilians University Medical School, Munich, Germany, and underwent his internship at Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelm University, Bonn, Germany. He was a postdoctoral research fellow at The Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Arman Khorasani-Zadeh, gastroenterologist, joined the University of Vermont Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center staff. Dr. Khorasani-Zadehcompleted his residency in gastroenterology at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and in 2016 completed a fellowship in gastroenterology therapeutics at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta.
Megan O’Brien and Zachary Willis, physician assistants, joined the staff of St. Larence Health System’s emergency department team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam.
Ms. O’Brien underwent clinical rotations in nine areas, two of which were at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and one at Massena Hospital. Her rotations were in emergency medicine, general surgery, primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, internal medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, and orthopedics. She is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Clarkson University Physician Assistant Student Society and Le Moyne College National Psychology Honor Society.
Mr. Willis underwent nine clinical rotations, of which three were at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He conducted two rotations in emergency medicine, and one each in the areas of general surgery, psychiatry, women’s health, ambulatory medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, and cardiology. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and of the New York Society of Physician Assistants.
Tammy Coffey, certified physician assistant, joined the medical staff of St. Lawrence Health System’s Canton-Potsdam Hospital at Clarkson University Health Center, Potsdam.
Ms. Coffee earned a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Clarkson University, Potsdam, and has experience treating diabetes, hypertension, mood disorders, anxiety, depression, infections, asthma and contraceptive management. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and has certifications in pediatric advanced life support, advanced cardiovascular life support and basic life support, and is a Certified Phlebotomy Technician.
Gavin Barker, Brownville; Eric Gagliardi, Canton; and Hannah Stowell, Gouverneur, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College.
Kylee Peterson was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ithaca College, where she majors in speech-language pathology and audiology. Ms. Peterson is the daughter of Buffy and Ron Peterson and sister of Rayne Peterson. A 2017 graduate of Sackets Harbor Central School, she is anticipated to graduate this fall.
Q’nique Shirniah Gregoire. Rodman, graduated from Hartwick College, Oneonta.
The following north country residents graduated from SUNY Oneonta with bachelor’s degrees: Claudia Maynard, Fort Drum, manga cum laude, women’s and gender studies; Abagail Pierce, Watertown, dietetics; Stephen Wilson, Dexter, economics; and Kelly Wise, Watertown, cum laude, biology.
Jakelin Cruz, Fort Drum, was named to the summer semester/term 5 chancellor’s list at Troy (Ala.) University.
The following north country residents were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Alfred State College: Samuel Kingston, Madrid, electrical construction and maintenance; and Aimee Brown, Massena, criminal justice.
The following north country residents were named to the 2019-2020 dean’s list at Union College, Schenectady: Caitlin McMahon, Massena, electrical engineering; Megan Stevens, Watertown, English; Carly Mattice, Canton, liberal arts; Olivia Schreurs, Canton, political science; and Haley Newman, Canton, psychology.
The Volunteer Transportation received a $5,000 grant from the Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
