North country people
Dr. Karl Unkenholz, board certified emergency medicine specialist, has joined St. Lawrence Health System to practice at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, and Massena Hospital. Dr. Unkenholz earned a medical degree from Rutgers University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Medical School, Newark, N.J.; completed a residency in emergency medicine at Stony Brook University; and is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. He has served as department director and associate professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York City.
Jan Scrimgeour, associate professor of physics, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the $1,500 John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award.
Floyd Ormsbee, assistant professor of consumer and organizational studies, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was awarded a $1,500 Distinguished Teaching Award.
Camille Frazier, assistant professor of anthropology, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Outstanding New Teacher Award.
Sherri Duan, assistant professor of education, Clarkson University, Potsdam, received the Clarkson University Student Association (CUSA) Outstanding Teaching Award. Ms. Duan is the director of the Chinese language Master of Arts in teaching program.
Hayley H. Shen, professor of civil and environmental engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was named professor emeritus.
Ruth E. Baltus, professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was named professor emeritus.
Alexis Maciel, associate professor of computer science, Clarkson University, Potsdam, earned the Outstanding Advisor Award.
Thomas H. Ortmeyer, research professor and director of the Center for Electric Power System Research, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was awarded the Clarkson Lifetime Research Achievement Award.
Mario Wriedt, associate professor of chemistry and biomolecular science, Clarkson University, Potsdam, was awarded the Clarkson Award for Excellence in Research and Scholarship.
Thomas Macedo, Watertown, has earned a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Summer Scovil, Colton, was recently inducted into Phi Kappa Phi at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
The following north country residents were recipients of awards at the annual leaders celebration of Cazenovia College: Paige Davis, Massena, Leader Scholars Award; Kayna Kloster, Croghan, Leader Scholars Award and Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award; Allyson Laflair, Canton, Leader Scholars Award and Cazenovia Excellence in Leadership Award; and Brooke Newton, Parishville, Leader Scholars Award.
The following north country students at SUNY Canton were inducted into Alpha Phi Sigma criminal justice honor society: Courtney Allen, Antwerp, senior, criminal investigation; Taylor K. VanBrocklin, DeKalb Junction, senior, criminal investigation; Taylor P. Typhair, Depauville, senior, criminal investigation; Tyler Bowman, Gouverneur, senior, criminal investigation; Nichole Ward, Gouverneur, senior, criminal investigation; Roy K. Gilmour, Hammond, senior, law enforcement leadership; Cheyenne Merry, Lowville, senior, criminal investigation; Brianna A. Augustus, Mannsville, senior, criminal investigation; Jordan Hatch, Massena, senior, homeland security; Jacob Vierno, Massena, senior, homeland security; Eric J. Leroux, Parishville, junior, homeland security; Kaitlyn Daniels, Potsdam, junior, homeland security; Jade Coffey, Pyrites, junior, criminal investigation; Jessica Davis, Redwood, senior, criminal investigation; and Vincent VanBrocklin, Watertown, senior, homeland security.
Meghan Panowicz, Lowville, graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in math education, elementary and middle school, from the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Taydan Jeffers, daughter of Joey and Tasha Jeffers, Alexandria Bay, has received the $500 Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship from the Alpha Zeta chapter of the International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. Miss Jeffers is a senior at Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay, and will attend Jefferson Communtiy College, Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.