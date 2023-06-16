North country people
Joshua Hunt and Mirabella Phinney, both of Watertown, were recently inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society at SUNY Oneonta.
Morgan Wheat, Edwards, was recently inducted into the Tau Sigma national honor society at SUNY Oneonta, where she majors in dietetics.
Elizabeth Rogers, Massena, recently had art work featured in the SUNY Cortland Student Select 2023.
The following north country students at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, were inducted into the Sigma Alfpha Pi chapter of National Society of Leadership and Success:
Adams
Katelin Lillie
Alexandria Bay
Sarah A. Demo
Ryan M. Fiorita
Antwerp
Rachael E. Strife
Black River
Monica K. Irizarry
Ryana M. Moore
Carthage
Jessica Lowe
Evonne Nyarko
Aubrey E. Stewart
Dexter
Jayemarie A. Zimmer
Evans Mills
Jamie N. Ballard
Sierra M. Hartley
Clay D. Reagon
Fort Drum
Morgan M. Owens
Glenfield
Miciaela J.E. Arreola
Lorraine
Allison L. Bradberry
Mannsville
Cheyenne T. Hammond
Norwood
Kayly-Jaye A. Belmore
Pulaski
Holly A. Twist
Redwood
Adrian L. Rathbun
Rensselaer Falls
Nicholas Calton
Theresa
Tammie M. Eggleston
Three Mile Bay
Jenny L. Wendell
Watertown
Jennifer Clark
Jocelynn R. Crider
David L. Glines Jr.
Taylor M. LaClair
Mecole C. Lopez
Morgan Massey
Jordana C. Mosely
Miah L. Patino
Emma Rawson
Asia J. Rutherford
Eleanor G. Vitug
Samantha A. Yodice
Jefferson Community College, Watertown, honored students, faculty and staff at the annual awards ceremony:
Student honorees
Adams Center
Emily Widrick, Outstanding Accounting A.A.S. Student
Alexandria Bay
Dylan O’Connor, Outstanding Accounting A.S. Student
Black River
Melissa R. Mueller, Outstanding Addiction Studies Student
Grace N. Thornthwaite, Outstanding Human Services Student
Boonville
Makayla F. Norrs, Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program Ambassador
Cape Vincent
Lauren P. Rupp, Outstanding Hospitality and Tourism Student
Carthage
Hannah E. Cooley, Outstanding Art Student
Clayton
Kaela M. Mellowship, SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence
Copenhagen
Tara M. Rheaume, Outstanding TRIO (Strategies To Achieve Results) Participant
Dexter
Joshua M. Rowe, Outstanding Student Government Association Assembly Member
Evans Mills
Sierra M. Hartley, Outstanding Childhood Education Student
Fort Drum
Yvette H. Lopez, Outstanding Statistics Student
Glen Park
Benjamin DesJardins, Outstanding Mathematics Student
LaFargeville
Rachel A. Hunneyman, Outstanding Business A.S. Student (Jointly Registered Program with SUNY Potsdam)
Andrew P. Morrison, Outstanding Music Student
Erica L. Suschinski, Outstanding Collegiate Science & Technology Entry Program Ambassador
Lowville
Joseph W. Truax, Outstanding Engineering Student
Redwood
Hallie J. Bain, Outstanding Paralegal Student
Sackets Harbor
Brandon D. DeGuarde, Outstanding Business A.A.S. Student
Alan M. Wilson, Outstanding Computer Science Student
Sandy Creek
Emma M. Halsey, Outstanding Liberal Arts Student and Student Life Outstanding First-Year Student
Theresa
Chase B. Carson, Outstanding Allied Health & Biological Sciences Student
Three Mile Bay
Jenny L. Wendell, Looseleaf Law Certificate of Recognition
Watertown
Hailey R. Hunt, Outstanding Physical Science Student
Emma M. King, Outstanding TRIO (Strategies To Achieve Results) Participant
Maryssa A. MacDonald, Outstanding Health Care Management Student
Rosaley Martinez, Outstanding Collegiate Science & Technology Entry Program Ambassador
Joseph McNulty, Outstanding Physical Education Student
Jaren J. Peckham, Outstanding Criminal Justice Student
Asia J. Rutherford, David Reid Outstanding English Student
Paige M. Schultz, Outstanding Psychology Student, Outstanding Honors Student, Phi Theta Kappa All New York Academic First Team, and Norman R. McConney, Jr. EOP Award for Student Excellence
Jacob A. Vecchio, Outstanding Computer Information Technology Student and Student Life Outstanding Graduating Senior
Faculty/Staff honorees
Outstanding Club Advisor of the Year Award — Irene S. Wilder, Copenhagen, Advisor of the JCC Leadership, Business and Career Skills Club
Thomas W. Myers Award for Co-Curricular Service — Kathy J. Flanders, Clayton, Instructor, Biology; and Barbara Romano, Dexter, Adjunct Faculty, Biology
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Richard E. Merryman, Associate Professor, Accounting and Offices Technology
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Member of the Year Award — Marie A. Hess, Professor Emerita, Nursing
Phi Theta Kappa Outstanding Staff Member Award — Margaret Taylor, Watertown, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion, Advisor of the Student Government Association, Campus Activities Board, JCC’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Sigma Alpha Pi Chapter of National Society of Leadership and Success
High Schools
Students from Northern New York competed in the Odyssey of the Monday New York State Competition, held in Syracuse on April 15. Winners will attend the World Finals, held May 24 to 27 in Michigan.
Problem 1, Division I — Lowville Academy and Central School (Sixth Place)
Problem 1, Division II — Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls (Ninth Place)
Problem 2, Division I — Lowville Academy and Central School (12th Place)
Problem 3, Division I — Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls (13th place)
Problem 3, Division I — Sackets Harbor Central School (16th place)
Problem 5, Division I — Gouverneur Central School (16th place)
Problem 5, Division II — Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls (13th place)
Problem 5, Division III — Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls (Fifth place)
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce named Madison Knapp, senior, as April Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month.
Aidan Aldous, son of Lisa and Christopher Aldous, Massena, graduating senior at Massena Central School, received a $500 Jeannette and Saul Rosenbaum Memorial Scholarship.
Sawyer Schwendy, senior, Beaver River Central School, Beaver Falls, recently received the $2,000 Dekin Educational Trust Scholarship. Mr. Schwendy plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in software engineering.
The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of commerce named Vanessa Skipka, senior, Lisbon Central School, as May BOCES Student of the Month. Miss Skipka is a student in the cosmetology program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
