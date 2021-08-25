North country people
John Gahler II, Watertown; and Micaela Kaban, Adams, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at SUNY Delhi.
Bryce Wood, Sackets Harbor, was named to the summer semester provost’s list at Troy (Ala.) University.
Matthew Ramm, Ogdensburg, recently received the Jeffrey H. Boyd Class of ‘78 Prize from St. Lawrence University, Canton. Mr. Ramm, an Augsbury-North Country Scholar, majored in neuroscience and minored in chemistry.
Abigail Stiles, Canton, was awarded the 2021 Bruce C. Potter Memorial Scholarship at the Northern Area Health Education Center (NAHEC) board of directors meeting, held July 22. Ms. Stiles, a graduate of Hugh C. Williams Senior High School, Canton, will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in biology in a pre-med tract.
The following north country residents recently received Michelle D. Salisbury Memorial Scholarships from Northern Credit Union: Andrew Eichhorn, LaFargeville Central School; Bridget Doherty, Immacular Heart Central School, Watertown; Colby Randall, South Jefferson Central School, Adams; Elizabeth Costello, Alexandria Central School, Alexandria Bay; Madison White, Watertown High School; Madison-Mae Wilder, Pulaski Academy and Central School; Mallory Marks, General Brown Central School, Dexter; Mitchell Leeson, Indian River Central School, Philadelphia; Natalie Wetterhahn, Thousand Islands Central School, Clayton; and Veronica Neff, Carthage Central School.
Quinlan Peer, Saranac Lake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Cheyann Tooman, Henderson; and Morgan Lasell, Watertown, were named to the spring semester president’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Sadie Garceau, Chazy; Peyton Sammons, LaFargeville; and Michael Williams, Watertown, were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of New England, Biddeford and Portland, Maine.
Jayden Young, Norwood, graduated in May from St. Anselm College, Manchester, N.H., with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminal justice.
Abigail Hughs and Emma Rutley, graduates of Potsdam Central School; and Kelly Bloom, graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, Parishville, recently received $500 scholsrships from the Potsdam Kiwanis Club. Ms. Hughs will attend Dartmouth College, Hanover, N.H., to major in engineering; Ms. Rutley will attend Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn., to major in business adminsitration; and Ms. Bloom will attend SUNY Potsdam to major in environmental studies.
Adam Wright, Watertown, associate degree, construction technology; and John Sullivan, Winthrop, associate degree in electrical construction and instrumentation, recently graduated from SUNY Delhi.
The ninth annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. saw more than 80 partcipants and raised more than $3,000 for the not-for-profit organization on July 25.
Winners include:
Top Gun: Terry Zimmer, 50
Sub-Junior: Konor Moore, 46
Junior: Declan McFall, 45
Veteran: Merle Arndt, 50
Senior Veteran: Peter Vaadi, 48
Ladies: Kelly St. Louis, 48
D: Valda Arndt, 44
C: Jenn Bach, 44
B: Nick Larose, 47
A: Kevin Burch, 49
AA: Justin Bach, 49
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.